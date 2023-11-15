Blue Bamboo Announces Gift Card & Private Party Specials For The Holidays

Submit Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Bamboo is making the holidays even more festive this year with specials on gift cards and private events. For every $100 worth of gift cards purchased now through December 30th, customers receive a $30 bonus gift certificate for free. Gift cards can be used to dine at the restaurant, order your favorite Asian comfort food to-go, or even purchase tickets to one of the many, unique culinary events Blue Bamboo offers.

“We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy Blue Bamboo this holiday season and give our valued customers a reward for sharing our cuisine with family and friends,” said renowned Blue Bamboo Chef and Owner, Dennis Chan. “Our gift cards are a great way to celebrate the holidays and spend quality time with your loved ones over shareable Chinese favorites.”

Blue Bamboo is also offering a special for those interested in hosting a holiday dinner at the restaurant. For a limited time, receive a complimentary, whole Sunshine State Mandarin Orange Crunch Cake for your event when booking a party of 15 or more guests.

“Private parties get booked up quickly at the holidays so we’re happy to have multiple, beautiful rooms to choose from to accommodate varying party sizes,” said Blue Bamboo General Manager, Tina York. “Chef Dennis makes a National Prize-winning cake and we’re happy to offer it complimentary for private parties to enjoy while they celebrate the holidays with their family or friends, come in for a company dinner, or choose us for any other private dining occasion.”

To book your party, give Blue Bamboo a call at (904) 646-1478 or fill out their online form. Gift cards can be purchased by visiting the restaurant. Customers must purchase the gift cards before December 30th to receive the bonus gift certificate.

