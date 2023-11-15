MingsBings Announces Brand Expansion with New Line of Better-For-You Meat-Filled Bings and Updated Packaging
EINPresswire.com/ -- MingsBings, Iron Chef Ming Tsai’s CPG frozen crunchy wrap line, announces a new line of better-for-you, meat-filled Bings made with at least 20% veggies, and updates brand packaging.
Launched first as a plant-based, direct-to-consumer business in 2020, the line of wraps and dipping sauces has quickly gained traction in both retail and foodservice channels, with placement in major retailers like Whole Foods, Wegmans, Target, Sprouts, and Publix, as well as major U.S.-based concession locations like Fenway Park, Hard Rock Stadium, and top-tier colleges, universities, and prep schools.
MingsBings’ new better-for-you meat- and chicken-based Bings maintain Chef Ming Tsai’s philosophy of vegetable-forward eating, with an increased vegetable count to reduce cholesterol, fat, and calories versus traditional frozen handheld options. The new line features four flavors including Cheeseburger, Ham & Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, and Supreme Pizza. Like their plant-based counterparts, these meat-based Bings are gluten-free, nut-free and air-fryer ready, making them a great allergen-friendly frozen option.
“Our new better-for-you Bings align with our ‘Eat Good, Do Good’ philosophy at MingsBings,” says Iron Chef Ming Tsai. “Our traditional Western flavors like Cheeseburger and Ham & Cheese will include ‘hidden’ vegetables mixed in along with the meat, but we are doing so without sacrificing flavor. Healthy, affordable, and accessible eating is at the core of MingsBings while simultaneously pursuing flavor, and you can expect just that in our new line!”
MingsBings' better-for-you Ham & Cheese and Cheeseburger Bings are currently available at Sprouts, and all four flavors will be available at Market Basket, Grade A, Shoprite, Giant Eagle, Earth Fare, and Harmons rolling out in the upcoming months.
Additionally, MingsBings announced today a brand redesign as the company works to offer health conscious shoppers options for a more balanced lifestyle. The redesign is a substantial opportunity for MingsBings to celebrate the deliciousness and crunch that makes the brand so popular among consumers.
“Our customers and retailers were integral in our brand exploration. They helped guide us down the path to understanding what matters most to their consumers and communicated what they want to see more of from our brand. Our new identity, including a new logo, refreshed packaging, and website, supports everything we heard,” said Ashley Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at MingsBings. “As we expand from being a plant-based brand into the broader better-for-you category, we’re thrilled to provide delicious options to satisfy even more palettes.”
Customers can visit MingsBings’ store locator at mingsbings.com/grocery to find MingsBings products near them. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.
Brianna Rios
Brianna Rios
