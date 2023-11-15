Brandom™ Propels Safe Streets Initiative™ for ONUS® Rides' to New Heights
Brandom helps Safe Streets Initiative to be recognized as a distinguished member of the DOT’s Allies in Action in their efforts to reach the Vision Zero goal.
Sustainable change is possible when cities, government, profit, and non-profits join together to create change using data and rewards. Safe Streets Initiative™ is a way to facilitate lasting change.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandom™, a premier strategic brand and marketing agency catering to seasoned, growth-centric founders & entrepreneurs, proudly spotlights the recent triumphs of its client, ONUS® Rides. The ONUS® Rides app, ingeniously developed by Brandom™, offers complimentary round-trip ride shares for those partaking in social libations, carving a path toward safer streets with zero drunk driving fatalities, and community well-being.
— W Vito Montone, Co-founder
Driving Innovation Amidst Challenges
Before the COVID pandemic, Brandom™ with ONUS® orchestrated a successful pilot program in Denver, CO, showcasing the app's efficacy and functionality. The nearly 3,000 consumers in just 10 days without issue marked the transformative journey that transcended conventional marketing norms.
Forging Collaborative Bonds
Beyond conventional client-agency relationships, Brandom™ has fostered partnerships across national, state, city, and municipal governmental echelons. This collaborative synergy is crystallized in the Safe Streets Initiative™, a pioneering effort to unite profit, non-profit, and governing bodies in the collective pursuit of eradicating drunk driving fatalities.
Vishal Patel, ONUS® Enterprises CEO, expresses gratitude for the collaborative journey with Brandom™, stating, "What makes working with Brandom™ exceptional is their honesty, integrity, and unwavering commitment to achieving goals. I am convinced that there is nothing Vito and his team can’t make happen. They never give up."
DOT Recognition for Safe Streets Initiative™
The Department of Transportation has recognized the Safe Streets Initiative™ as a distinguished member of its 2023 Allies in Action. This endorsement underscores the initiative's commitment to effecting tangible behavioral change in society to reach the Vision Zero goal of no roadway deaths.
Strategic Alliances for Social Impact
In a move that harmonizes social responsibility with entertainment, Brandom™ has joined forces with RADD® (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving). This collaboration seeks to orchestrate consumer-facing events throughout North America, providing invaluable tracking, metrics capture, and behavioral analysis for participating cities and in the Department of Transportation's Safe Streets 4 All initiative.
W. Vito Montone, Brandom™ co-founder, states, "We are proud to help ONUS® fulfill its mission to provide a solution to impaired driving fatalities that have been on the rise since the Pandemic. When cities, government, profit, and non-profits join together to create change using data and rewards a sustainable change is possible. Safe Streets Initiative™ is a way to facilitate that lasting change."
Expanding the Initiative: Talks with San Diego and Denver
In a bid to extend the pilot into multi-month programs in vital metropolitan areas, Brandom™ is currently guiding Safe Streets Initiative™ discussions with local city and county agencies in San Diego and Denver. The aim is to bring the Safe Streets Initiative™ program to these metropolitan areas to foster a paradigm shift in behavior that creates Safer People in our communities.
In the tapestry of societal progress, Brandom™ weaves threads of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility, creating a narrative of lasting impact. As the journey unfolds, the Safe Streets Initiative™ illuminates the path toward a future where the streets are safer, communities flourish, and lives are safeguarded from the perils of impaired driving.
About Brandom™
Brandom™ is a strategic brand and marketing agency that guides experienced, growth-minded founders and entrepreneurs to transform their brands into forces for good. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to excellence, Brandom™ provides hands-on coaching, process-led guidance, award-winning creative, and persistent marketing services. Their mission is to guide brands to lead in the market, in their field, in their business, and in themselves.
