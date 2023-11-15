FHE HEALTH ANSWERS URGENT, RISING DEMAND FOR KETAMINE TREATMENT, ESPECIALLY AMONG FIRST RESPONDERS
I have worked with various centers and clinics around the country, and FHE Health’s ketamine program is the best in its class in the U.S. and maybe even the world”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for ketamine treatment continues to rise at FHE Health, especially among first responders, as growing numbers of people are finding rapid and lasting relief from severe mental health symptoms. The protocol, consisting of six low-dose, intravenous administrations of ketamine administered over two to three weeks by a licensed psychiatrist, incorporates best practices from around the country to optimize patient outcomes. After the first six treatments, a booster may be administered every six weeks for up to a period of three months, after which time many patients do not need further IV treatments.
— Warren Gumpel
Warren Gumpel has been providing advisory services to FHE Health in his role as a national mental health consultant: “I have worked with various centers and clinics around the country, and FHE Health’s ketamine program is the best in its class in the U.S. and maybe even the world, because it implements other advanced, evidence-based protocols in combination with ketamine, such as neurostimulation, EMDR (“Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing”), and breathwork therapy,” Gumpel said. His own transformational experience with ketamine as a patient inspired him to travel the country and meet with doctors, gather best practices, and produce a documentary on the groundbreaking antidepressant.
FHE Health began offering ketamine treatments after seeing how persuasive the science was in cases of severe or treatment-resistant, suicidal depression. The majority of patients in clinical studies—as many as 70 percent—reported a reduction in suicidal thoughts and improvement of depressive symptoms as early as after a first dose of the drug. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7437682/
Ketamine works by building connections in the brain that over time improve the brain’s processing and help people feel better. Ketamine’s proven track record as a fast-acting antidepressant has made it a go-to treatment for many patients in Shatterproof FHE Health, FHE’s specialized treatment program for first responders. Many of these patients enter inpatient treatment with severe symptoms of PTSD and depression and respond relatively quickly to the infusions, which can help them recover faster and return to their jobs. Ketamine paired with neuroscience treatments like neurostimulation work to ensure a deeper, more comprehensive recovery for patients at FHE Health.
About FHE Health FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.
Jessica Metzel
FHE Health
jmetzel@fhehealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok