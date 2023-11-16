AutoTech: Europe Crowns the Winners of the 2023 European Informa Tech Automotive Awards

Winners honored 15th November at AutoTech: Europe in Berlin, Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTech: Europe is thrilled to announce the winners of European Informa Tech Automotive Awards 2023.

AutoTech: Europe, powered by TU-Automotive and WardsAuto, honoured all winners of the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards 2023 at an exclusive ceremony on November 15th. Celebrating AutoTech innovation across Europe, the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards comprises of 6 categories, recognising individuals, companies, and products disrupting the automotive industry.

2023 European Informa Tech Automotive Awards Winners by category:

European Start Up of the Year

• Privacy4Cars

European OEM Innovative Tech Product of the Year

• casi.auto & Stellantis Financial Services Nederland

European Mobility Service/Product of the Year

• Sibros

European Software Innovation of the Year

• Profilence

European Inspirational Woman of the Year

• Maria Anhalt, CEO, Elektrobit

AutoTech: Europe's Tour de Force of the Year

• Berveleen Mashonga, Product Manager in Product Planning & Strategy, Hyundai Mobis

All the 2023 winners were honoured during the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards ceremony on 15th November at AutoTech: Europe. Learn more about the event by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/.