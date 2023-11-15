MetroLink, a UC Data Connector for Power BI, is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Users can now download MetroLink, a tool that connects and standardizes Unified Communications (UC) data for Power BI, directly from Microsoft AppSource.

We're excited to bring the advantages of MetroLink directly to Microsoft users through AppSource. With MetroLink and Power BI, users can unlock transformative visibility into their communication data.”
— Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp is delighted to announce that MetroLink, a tool that connects and standardizes Unified Communications (UC) data for Power BI, is now available on Microsoft AppSource.

MetroLink for Power BI offers a seamless and powerful solution for users to access and analyze their communication data directly within Microsoft Power BI. This helpful tool acts as a bridge, transforming and standardizing raw UC (Unified Communications) data and call detail records, enabling effortless integration with leading business intelligence data visualization tools like Power BI. Additionally, MetroLink effortlessly connects with Metropolis Corp's front-end UC analytics solutions, including Expo XT Collaboration Analytics, XeekAI, and QCloud Call Center Dashboards.

Key capabilities of MetroLink for Power BI include:

- Consolidating siloed UC data sources into integrated Power BI dashboards

- Leveraging Microsoft Fabric and Azure Cognitive services for scalable data processing

- Enabling customizations for unique analytical needs

- Simplifies data connectivity by integrating multiple UC sources, such as Microsoft Teams REST API, PBX CDR, UCaaS data, and CCX platforms.

"We are excited to bring the advantages of MetroLink directly to Microsoft users through AppSource," said Sharon Harry, Director of Product Marketing at Metropolis. "With MetroLink and Power BI, users can unlock transformative visibility into their communication data."

For more information about MetroLink and its capabilities, please visit Metropolis.com or download MetroLink directly from Appsource.

Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+1 954-414-2900
email us here
About

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in telecom data; providing call accounting and business intelligence workplace analytics to help organizations across the globe improve their enterprise visibility, enabling vigorous risk management decisions. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

https://www.metropolis.com/

