Black Women in Blockchain Celebrates GivingTuesday, joining millions around the world
EINPresswire.com/ -- This GivingTuesday, Black Women in Blockchain will inspire generosity by highlighting the opportunities made possible by donors' contributions to their STEM programs.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 28, 2023, and throughout the year.
Black Women in Blockchain joined Giving Tuesday for the first time with the goal of funding their Blockchain and AI STEM Programs. The organization has set their goal at $200,000. With Black women making up only 3.1% of the STEM workforce, reaching this goal will fund programs that educate young Black students about emerging technologies like blockchain and AI, paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive STEM Workforce.
Black Women in Blockchain programs have empowered students from underrepresented communities, leading to increased earning potential, internships at top tech companies, and successful tech startups.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Giving Tuesday for the first time. This global day of generosity represents an opportunity to amplify our efforts in empowering Black women to pursue fulfilling careers in STEM.” said Olayinka Odeniran, Executive Director of Black Women in Blockchain. “The support we receive on Giving Tuesday will enable us to expand our reach, provide more students with access to our transformative programs, and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive tech industry. Together, we can create a brighter future for Black women in STEM and shape a world where their talents and contributions are fully recognized and valued.”
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."
Those who are interested in joining Black Women in Blockchain’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://www.bwinb.org/give. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.
About Black Women in Blockchain
Black Women in Blockchain is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Black women in the blockchain and other emerging tech. Black Women in Blockchain provides comprehensive training, mentorship, networking opportunities, and visibility programs to help Black women succeed in this rapidly growing field. Black Women in Blockchain's mission is to create a more inclusive and equitable blockchain industry and tech space for all.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.
