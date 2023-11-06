4th Annual International Women of Blockchain Conference 2024: A Beacon of Innovation, Diversity, and Empowerment in Tech
Empowering Women in Tech: Join IWB2024, Shaping a Diverse and Innovative FutureWASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual International Women of Blockchain Conference 2024 (IWB2024) is set to ignite a spark of innovation, foster diversity, and empower women across the tech landscape. Scheduled for March 20-22, 2024, this groundbreaking event will convene a dynamic group of industry leaders, innovators, and thought influencers from the blockchain, web3, metaverse, and AI sectors.
The conference serves as a powerful platform for sharing expertise, cultivating meaningful connections, and dismantling barriers that have long impeded diversity in the technology industry. IWB2024 stands as a testament to the extraordinary contributions women are making to the fields of blockchain, web3, metaverse, and AI.
IWB2024 redefines the conference experience by embracing a hybrid format that seamlessly blends in-person and virtual interactions. The event will culminate in one impactful day of in-person engagement, preceded by two enriching virtual sessions leading up to March 22. This innovative approach ensures attendees receive the most out of their conference experience, while catering to the evolving dynamics of the crypto world. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from industry leaders, network with like-minded professionals, and be part of a movement that is actively shaping the future of technology.
From the latest blockchain developments and AI innovations to navigating the metaverse and exploring the future of web3, the conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops designed to challenge conventional thinking and inspire attendees. IWB2024's mission extends far beyond the confines of the conference itself. The event's commitment to empowering women in blockchain, web3, metaverse, and AI extends through a fellowship program. Sponsors contribute to this mission by enabling students to attend the conference, gain invaluable knowledge, and establish crucial connections essential for their success in these dynamic industries.
“We are still hearing a lot of good things about IWB2023 and how impactful it has been from several attendees. Some partnerships and job opportunities were spearheaded simply because of the conference," said Chief Creative Officer, Olayinka Odeniran. "It's not just about the knowledge shared but the connections made that truly set IWB apart in the tech conference landscape.”
Job Fair and Hackathon
In addition to the speaker lineup and workshops, IWB2024 will also host a job fair and hackathon. The job fair will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with potential employers and learn about exciting job opportunities in the blockchain, web3, metaverse, and AI industries. The hackathon will challenge attendees to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems using blockchain technology.
Sponsors play a pivotal role in making IWB2024 a resounding success. The conference offers extensive branding and marketing opportunities, providing sponsors with an exceptional platform to showcase their dedication to gender diversity and inclusion. With speaking slots, panel discussions, and workshops, sponsors have the unique opportunity to establish themselves as thought leaders in the tech industry. For sponsorship inquiries visit https://www.womenofblockchain.org
Be Part of the Movement. IWB2024 extends a warm invitation to individuals, organizations, and tech enthusiasts to join this transformative event. Early bird tickets for IWB2024 are available now, offering a limited-time opportunity to secure your spot at this groundbreaking event. Reserve your place today by purchasing your ticket. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the future of technology and inclusion.
About IWB2024
The International Women of Blockchain Conference 2024 stands as a leading event in the technology industry, dedicated to empowering women in blockchain, web3, metaverse, and AI. With a diverse speaker lineup, exceptional sponsorship opportunities, a job fair, and a hackathon, IWB2024 is at the forefront of advancing gender diversity, inclusivity, and innovation in technology.
To learn more about IWB2024 visit https://www.womenofblockchain.org/
