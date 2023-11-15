ESOMAR announces annual award winners at its Asia-Pacific Conference in Singapore
Global association for the data, research & insights industry honors the top paper, presentation & young researcher at the "Art & Science of Innovation" event
Recognizing those who are leading the industry and elevating the market research profession with our awards programs is an honor for our team.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global membership organization for the data, research and insights community, has announced the award winners from its Art and Science of Innovation Conference in Singapore. The awards encompass the best paper and best presentation at the conference, plus the winner of the YES (Young ESOMAR Society) competition. As with all its annual awards programs, the ESOMAR APAC awards celebrate leaders and innovators in the insights and analytics community.
— Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR
“First of all, we are thrilled to be back in the Asia-Pacific region after a four-year hiatus, and to witness the innovation, thought leadership and quality research coming from the region,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “Recognizing those who are leading the industry and elevating the market research profession with our awards programs is an honor for our team. We know that these exceptional projects and individuals will inspire and educate others in the industry.”
Best Paper Award
This award celebrates the most thought-provoking and impactful paper presented at the 2023 Art and Science of Innovation event.
Generation Create! How Woolworths co-created better customer experiences in the metaverse
- Karlien Kriegler, Hello Ara, South Africa
- David Wright, Hello Ara, New Zealand
- Charlene Van Zyl, Woolworths, South Africa
YES (Young ESOMAR Society) Award
This award program offers young researchers (under age 31) the opportunity to pitch their most innovative ideas on stage, and the conference audience votes for the winning presentation.
TrendSENSE: From Fleeting Fads to Deep-Innovation Engine
- Nathania Christy from Quantum Consumer Solution
Best Presentation Award
This award is given to the most inspiring and effective presentations from the conference - delivered by impactful, confident and engaging speakers.
Unlocking Channel Insights Via Open Data: Using open data to optimise on-trade penetration for Brown-Forman in Japan and China
- Terence Tan, Brown-Forman, Singapore
- Ashvinder Brar, Synthesis, Singapore
- Luc Koppens, Synthesis, Singapore
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
