Alter Agents Named as 2023 Marketing Research Supplier of the Year
Full-service, strategic market research consultancy honored in the 2023 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's
We're proud to be redefining research with a people-first approach, emphasizing authenticity, trust, collaboration and empowerment...This award is a nod to the hard work and determination of our team.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, full-service strategic market research consultancy, has been named as the winner in the Marketing Research Supplier of the Year category in the 2023 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media. The company was selected based on its commitment to redefining research with a people-first approach and for pushing the boundaries of traditional research, employing a custom blend of innovative techniques and emerging methodologies to uncover new, meaningful insights.
“We are thrilled to be honored in such a prestigious award program with other leading companies in the market research industry,” said Rebecca Brooks, CEO and founder of the firm. “We are proud to be redefining research with a people-first approach, emphasizing authenticity, trust, collaboration and empowerment every day. This award is a nod to the hard work and determination of our entire team as they tirelessly uncover quality insights that drive strategic decisions for our clients.”
Alter Agents was founded in 2010 and continuously pushes the boundaries of traditional research, staying at the forefront of emerging methodologies and employing a custom blend of innovative techniques to each project. With a focus on adaptive, custom approaches to deliver high-quality insights, the Alter Agents team brings an unparalleled level of strategic value and service to the table.
The company was also selected for the award based on its forward-thinking internal policies, with employee benefits like unlimited vacation time and complete workplace flexibility, which promotes collaboration and fosters employee accountability, efficiency and balance.
The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk’s Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk’s editorial staff.
About Alter Agents
Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents’ clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company’s immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking River Cruises, Pinterest, and more gain powerful, actionable insights. A book detailing the company’s approach, “Influencing Shopper Decisions: Unleash the Power of Your Brand to Win Customers,” is available from booksellers worldwide. More at www.alteragents.com. @Alter_Agents
