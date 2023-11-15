Measure Protocol wins two 2023 Marketing Research and Excellence Awards
Consumer intelligence company honored in the Technology Impact category for its behavioral data solutions; CEO Owen Hanks is named as Researcher of the Year
Our team has created an approach that delivers unique consumer behavioral data that makes a big impact. We are honored to be recognized for both our technology and our leadership.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol has been honored in two categories in the 2023 Marketing Research and Excellence Award program, powered by Quirk’s. The company’s proprietary approach to delivering behavioral data won in the Technology Impact category, and co-founder and CEO Owen Hanks was named Researcher of the Year.
— Paul Neto, CMO and co-founder, Measure Protocol
“Brands and businesses are facing an increasing number of roadblocks that restrict their ability to understand their audience’s digital behaviors,” said Paul Neto, CMO and co-founder of Measure Protocol. “Without this critical data, brands lack audience understanding, lose their competitive edge and have no comprehensive basis for decision-making. Our team has created technology and an approach that changes this whole dynamic, delivering unique consumer behavioral data that makes a big impact. We are honored to be recognized for both our technology and our leadership in such a prestigious award program.”
Technology Impact Award: This award category recognizes innovative technology solutions that have demonstrated performance in real-world situations, while also displaying the potential for long-term benefits. Measure was selected due to its ability to provide critical behavioral data via the only fully-transparent, iOS-compliant, on-demand data collection methodology that provides access to previously inaccessible in-app behavioral data, shared by consumers in a fully permissioned, transparent environment.
Measure’s proprietary approach provides the only data that shows exactly how consumers are engaging across numerous digital touchpoints, including: app engagement and prioritization; media consumption, in-app searches, in-app purchases; viewing and streaming metrics; and more. This detailed and holistic behavioral data provides organizations with deeper and richer behavioral profiles of customers - from both their own and their competitors' audiences. Built on core principles of trust, Measure provides a foundation for the way consumer data is collected now and in the future, even as the data ecosystem continues to evolve.
Researcher of the Year Award: This category recognizes an individual making a significant difference in the overall promotion of market research, as well as the performance of their organization. Measure CEO and co-founder Owen Hanks was honored with the award due to his commitment to developing innovative solutions that capture data in a simple, ubiquitous and efficient way (including hard-to-obtain in-app digital behavioral data), which encourages more consumers to share data and allows brands, researchers and others to use the data to positively impact outcomes.
The annual Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards program celebrates the marketing research and insights industry. Powered by Quirk’s Media, the awards shine a spotlight on the researchers, vendors and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Having won a technology award in several global and national programs four out of the last five years, Measure is one of the most awarded insights companies.
About Measure Protocol
Measure is a consumer intelligence company that takes the pulse of the digital consumer, providing on-demand access to authentic behavioral data for making informed product and marketing decisions. Using proprietary digital behavior detection technology and machine learning, Measure captures true digital consumer behavior and converts their permissioned digital data into easily digestible data sets. The world's leading consumer-led companies use Measure's data to stay competitive and drive customer engagement and growth. Measure won the 2022 MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, and the 2020 Quirk's Technology Impact Award, and is an alumnus of the Creative Destruction Lab's Innovation program. Measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
Marie Melsheimer
Measure Protocol
