NBAA Recognized With Laureate Award for Sustainability Program

Nov. 15, 2023

NBAA is honored to be recognized for its work to further sustainability efforts in business aviation with a Laureate Award from Aviation Week Network for the association’s Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation.

The program, which was launched last year, includes four independent accreditations: flight, ground support, operations and infrastructure. The categories are aimed at recognizing the diversity of business aviation entities and different emissions scopes.

NBAA’s accreditation program, which is not limited to flight departments, provides an industry standard for validating leadership in sustainable flight operations. The goal is to promote a culture of sustainability by encouraging companies to think and act critically, and to implement as many sustainability strategies as possible.

“This award reaffirms NBAA’s dedication to advancing sustainability in business aviation,” said NBAA Director, Environment and Technical Operations Stewart D’Leon, CAM. “It highlights our industry’s sustainability leadership on the ground and in the air, with a mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the years ahead. It’s not just a certificate; it’s a testament to our collective efforts for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

In announcing the award, Aviation Week noted that, to date, NBAA’s program has recognized 44 accreditations to 25 businesses that have identified a net reduction of 125,266 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

NBAA’s sustainability accreditation is just one example of the business aviation community’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, as detailed in the industry’s advocacy campaign, Climbing. Fast.

Aviation Week’s Laureate Awards ceremony will take place on March 14, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. At that time, a Grand Laureate in each of the five categories will be named from among the winners. Read more about the Laureate Awards.