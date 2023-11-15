The Trail The Entrance The Park

Carpet Tech and Luxe Blades Help Lubbock Kids Create a Unique Play Park

We are thrilled to be part of this project and to help create a place where kids can be kids. We are passionate about giving back to the community and this is a great way to do it.” — Nick Ogilvie

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet Tech and Luxe Blades Help Lubbock Kids Create a Unique Play Park

Press Release:

Carpet Tech and Luxe Blades have teamed up to help Lubbock, Texas kids create a unique play park. The two companies have donated over a quarter of a million dollars in products and services to Milestones Development and Play Park.

The first of its kind, Milestones Development & Play Park is a place where every child is unique, regardless of their ability level. Milestones brings the essence and feeling of a traditional “outside park” indoors. Children can play every day, whether it’s 100˚ or 20˚ outside, without 50 MPH West Texas winds. Whatever the weather, it’s always a beautiful, 70˚ day inside Milestones Park!

However, it’s more than just a park. It’s a place where parents can connect with their children and kids can experience the true joy of play together, embracing each other’s unique gifts. Luxe Blades teamed up with Carpet Tech on the 13,000 sqft turf area that brings all the park areas together. Carpet Tech "CT Specialty Flooring" did the entire surfacing for the project including a Rubber Rock Trail that everyone can enjoy.

“We are so proud to be part of this amazing project,” said Carpet Tech CEO, Chet Pharies. “It’s an honor to be able to give back to the community and help create a safe and fun place for kids to play.”

Luxe Blades CEO, Nick Ogilvie echoed Pharies sentiment. “We are thrilled to be part of this project and to help create a place where kids can be kids. We are passionate about giving back to the community and this is a great way to do it.”

The park is now open and ready for kids to enjoy. With the help of Carpet Tech and Luxe Blades, Lubbock kids now have a safe and fun place to play.