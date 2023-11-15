SENTA CONTINUES GROWTH PARTNERING WITH ASTHMA & ALLERGY SPECIALISTS, GROWING FOOTPRINT IN NORTH CAROLINA
With the addition of Asthma & Allergy Specialists, SENTA has grown to 85 physicians across 69 locations.
Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional care to our patients”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces that Asthma & Allergy Specialists is joining the physician-led, patient-focused alliance. With the addition of Asthma & Allergy Specialists, SENTA expands its footprint in North Carolina, specifically the Charlotte metropolitan area, and underscores the substantial strategic growth realized in 2023.
— C. Thomas Humphries, MD, MBA, Physician Owner
Asthma & Allergy Specialists has been a trusted specialty healthcare provider in Charlotte since 1987. Over the years, their board-certified allergy, asthma, immunology, and pulmonary experts, along with a team of dedicated medical professionals, have provided excellence in clinical care and successfully treated over 100,000 patients in Charlotte and surrounding areas.
"Our primary focus has always been on delivering exceptional care to our patients. We are devoted to enhancing the health and well-being of our patients by providing personalized and compassionate allergy, asthma, and pulmonary disease care," said C. Thomas Humphries, MD, MBA, Physician Owner. “We look forward to the tremendous resources SENTA provides, which will enable us to further enhance our services and continue to better serve our patients and community.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Humphries and his team at Asthma & Allergy Specialists to the SENTA family,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. “The practice has a longstanding reputation for delivering outstanding allergy and asthma care throughout the Charlotte area. Their clinical expertise and emphasis on personalized treatment perfectly aligns with SENTA's mission of providing the highest level of specialty care to patients across the South."
This strategic partnership signifies SENTA's continued commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality throughout the South. With the acquisition of Asthma & Allergy Specialists, SENTA has grown to nearly 950 employees, including 185 providers across 69 locations in seven states.
If interested in learning more about ENT and Allergy partnerships with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton, at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com.
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+ +1 9172135506
email us here