SENTA PARTNERS PROUDLY ACCEPTS NINTH PLACE IN ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE’S 2024 PACESETTER AWARDS
SENTA Partners Is Recognized as Atlanta’s Top 10 Fastest-growing Privately Held Companies
We are honored to have won ninth place and to be selected as one of Atlanta’s fastest growing and most prominent companies.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announced that they have secured ninth place in the 2024 Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Awards. The 29th annual Pacesetter Awards honors the city’s brightest minds and innovators to recognize the achievements of the top 100 fastest-growing companies. SENTA Partners stood out among its peers, earning a well-deserved 9th place among Atlanta's business elite. Only the most rapidly growing private companies earned the prestigious Pacesetter designation, receiving valuable recognition for their achievements.
— Adam Low, CEO, Senta Partners
“We are honored to have won ninth place and to be selected as one of Atlanta’s fastest growing and most prominent companies,” said Adam Low, CEO, Senta Partners. “Our focus has always been on providing exceptional service and personalized care to our patients across Georgia and the South. We take pride in this acknowledgment as we continue to grow our unique model in the ENT and Allergy space.”
This prestigious accolade celebrates the outstanding growth of Atlanta's entrepreneurial landscape, showcasing companies that have excelled in today's dynamic economy. SENTA is rightly recognized as a leader in Atlanta as they continue to grow throughout the South and United States.
SENTA has grown to over 1,100 employees, with 195 providers across 74 locations in seven states. For those interested in learning more about ENT and Allergy partnerships with SENTA, please contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton, at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com.
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. In 2023, SENTA was named #588 on INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.sentapartners.com.
