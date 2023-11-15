Submit Release
Transforming Lives through Men’s Clinics

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in societal attitudes toward men’s health and well-being. Men are increasingly recognising the importance of seeking professional help for various health concerns.

One notable initiative that has gained traction is the establishment of Men’s Clinics, by Ministry of Health Zambia with technical support from the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) to provide specialised care and support tailored to men’s unique needs.

Wisdom Solami is a beneficiary of this initiative and has found solace and support through his journey at a Men’s Clinic.

Wisdom’s transformative journey began with a mere moment of curiosity. As he wandered past a Men’s Clinic one day, he decided to step inside and inquire about its purpose. Little did he know that this simple act would mark the beginning of a life-changing experience.

Initially apprehensive, Wisdom was pleasantly surprised by the warm, supportive, and non-judgmental atmosphere within the clinic’s walls. The healthcare professionals at the Men’s Clinic took the time to listen to his concerns, understand his needs, and develop a personalised treatment plan tailored specifically for him.

The holistic approach adopted by the Men’s Clinic empowered him to make positive changes in his life, leading to enhanced confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.

His story serves as inspiration and encouragement for other men to take advantage of the Men’s Clinics, address their health concerns, and embark on a journey toward better health and well-being.

