Invitation to press conference following Nordic and Baltic defence ministers meeting
SWEDEN, November 15 - On November 23, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson invites the media to a press conference, following the meeting with defence ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries at Karlberg Palace.
Time:
Place: Karlberg Palace, Solna
Practical information: Advance registration by 13.00 on Monday November 21 via email to Niklas Forsström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). When registering, you must also provide your press credentials, personal identity number and a copy of your passport if you are not a Swedish citizen.
Entry from 11:45 (30 minutes before the press conference begins). Attendance is subject to available space.
The Nordic defence ministers will meet on Wednesday, November 22, for a ministerial meeting within the framework of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO). On Thursday, November 23, the Baltic defence ministers will join them for a joint Nordic-Baltic ministerial meeting.
At the Nordefco ministerial on Wednesday, the ministers will, among other things, discuss the defense and security situation in the region. They will also discuss various aspects of Nordic defense cooperation.
On Thursday, the Nordic and Baltic Ministers will discuss critical infrastructure, support for Ukraine and the security situation in the Nordic and Baltic region, among other topics.