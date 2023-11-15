Invitation to press conference following Nordic and Baltic defence ministers meeting

SWEDEN, November 15 - On November 23, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson invites the media to a press conference, following the meeting with defence ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries at Karlberg Palace.

Time: 23 November 2023 at 12:15

Place: Karlberg Palace, Solna Practical information: Advance registration by 13.00 on Monday November 21 via email to Niklas Forsström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). When registering, you must also provide your press credentials, personal identity number and a copy of your passport if you are not a Swedish citizen. Entry from 11:45 (30 minutes before the press conference begins). Attendance is subject to available space.