MRES: M2Bio Sciences Expands Global Presence with New Offices in Dubai Science Park

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES): A pioneering force in nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and avant-garde mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is delighted to share a significant update:

M2Bio Sciences Embarks on Strategic Expansion into Dubai Science Park

M2Bio Sciences proudly announces its strategic expansion into Dubai Science Park, a vibrant hub of innovation and scientific excellence. Establishing new offices on the thirteenth floor of the Dubai Science Park's South Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, signifies a noteworthy milestone in M2Bio Sciences' commitment to advancing groundbreaking research and development in AI-driven nutraceutical biotechnology and fintech.

Additionally, the company has established its wholly-owned Dubai subsidiary, M2Bio Sciences Research FZ-LLC.

Dubai Science Park, renowned for fostering collaboration and innovation, provides M2Bio Sciences with an ideal environment to amplify its efforts in developing cutting-edge solutions addressing global health challenges. These new offices, positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, place M2Bio Sciences at the forefront of the international biotechnology and fintech landscapes.

Establishing a presence in Dubai Science Park aligns with M2Bio Sciences' mission to enhance its global footprint and foster collaboration with diverse partners, scientists, and professionals. This move reflects a commitment to leveraging Dubai's unique ecosystem to drive innovation, accelerate research, and contribute to advancing the biotechnology and fintech industries.

Jeff Robinson, CEO at M2Bio Sciences, expressed enthusiasm about these developments, stating, "We are excited to announce both the opening of our offices in Dubai Science Park, a pivotal step in our journey to expand our global reach, and the incorporation of our Dubai subsidiary. This strategic move enables us to collaborate with world-class talent, access state-of-the-art facilities, and participate in a thriving community of like-minded professionals. We look forward to contributing to the dynamic scientific landscape in Dubai and beyond."

M2Bio Sciences, renowned for its pioneering research into cannabis and psilocybin, has expanded its research and commercialization efforts, focusing on a range of nutraceuticals for mental health, longevity, and cardiometabolic health. The company's sustainability division works on improving environmental health by utilizing mycelia technology to produce biodegradable packaging solutions in the form of Hempcelium™. The presence of M2Bio Sciences in Dubai Science Park will enhance its research capabilities, foster international partnerships, and contribute to developing innovative solutions with the potential to impact lives globally.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES."

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

www.m2bio.co

