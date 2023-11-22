InGame Esports Wins Gold at National ICT Awards Sri Lanka 2023
InGame Esports has emerged triumphant at the National Best Quality Software Awards (NBQSA) of Sri Lanka, securing two significant awards.COLOMBO, WESTERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InGame Esports, an industry-leading Gaming & Esports Agency based in Sri Lanka, has emerged triumphant at the National Best Quality Software Awards (NBQSA) of Sri Lanka, securing two significant awards in the Consumer - Media & Entertainment category. The company has been awarded the Gold for their Metaverse project and the Bronze for their innovative Cricket Sixes mobile game. Additionally, their achievements at NBQSA have also made them eligible for a nomination at the Asia Pacific ICT Awards (APICTA).
InGame Esports Metaverse Arena is a pioneering web3 platform that has set new standards for metaverse experiences and engagements. Constructed on the Unity game engine, this platform allowed the global tech giant ViewSonic to launch its latest gaming monitors and display products in Bangladesh. More than 40 influential gaming and tech personalities from South Asia took part in this virtual event, representing themselves as custom avatars through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The secure platform ensured a seamless and immersive experience for all attendees, signaling a transformative potential for metaverse engagements in the tech and gaming industries in South Asia.
Cricket Sixes is developed in-house by the InGame Esports team and is poised to revolutionize competitive mobile gaming in South Asia. Built on the Unity Game Engine, this mobile game offers a unique cricket experience, focusing on a dynamic two-over batting and bowling challenge. The game's distinctive low-poly graphics make it accessible to a broad demographic of device users. Cricket Sixes caters to individuals of all skill levels, whether they are seasoned cricket fanatics or casual gamers. The game's intuitive controls and simplified mechanics ensure an engaging experience, and it's even positioned as an Esport, allowing gamers to compete in tournaments organized by InGame Esports.
The National Best Quality Software Awards (NBQSA), conducted in Sri Lanka by the Sri Lankan section of the BCS The Chartered Institute for IT, has recognized outstanding achievements in the field of ICT for years. This competition not only highlights local excellence but also aims to elevate the standards and quality of ICT products and services to compete on an international level.
InGame Esports is South Asia’s holistic Gaming and Esports Agency with more than 15 years of experience in organizing and promoting Esports in the region. In addition to these accolades, InGame Esports clinched the prestigious Grand Prix Gold Award for 'Best Digital Marketing Campaign' at the SLIM DIGIS in 2022 awarded by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing. InGame Esports is the first Esports company in Sri Lanka, which was recently certified and awarded one of 2022’s Great Places to Work (GPTW) awards, making it also the first Esports company in Sri Lanka to receive the award. Since its founding, InGame Esports has actively worked towards the growth of the Esports industry in Sri Lanka and the wider South Asian region
(ENDS)
Media Unit
InGame Esports
+ +94 773515065
email us here