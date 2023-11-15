ASF YOUNG LEADER CLASS OF 2023 HOSTED AT SWISS PARLIAMENT FOR BRIFEING ON STATE OF U.S.-SWISS RELATIONS
BERN, SWITZERLAND, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Swiss Foundation’s 33rd Young Leaders Conference took place in Bern, Switzerland. Young Leader Class of 2023 visited the Swiss Parliament hosted by The Honorable Christa Markwalder (YL 2006), Member of the National Council (FDP). Markwalder also hosted a panel on the Swiss political system, current policies initiatives and key issues facing both the Switzerland and United States as “Sister Republics.” Speakers included Christian Steiner, Secretary of the Parliamentary Group, FDP; Marc Rüdisüli, Chair of Die Junge Mitte; and Raphael Vogel, Secretary of the Parliamentary Group, SVP.
The Young Leaders group also attended a panel with Martin Naville, CEO of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, who discussed the State of U.S.-Swiss Trade and Investment. Ana Hageage (Young Leader, 2023) of the U.S. Department of Labor introduced the speaker and Rachael Stephens Parker (Young Leader, 2023) of the Governor's Workforce Development Board (State of Maryland) moderated. Thank you to panelists Justin Durbin (Young Leader, 2023) of the NYSE Institute, Luke Lindberg (Young Leader, 2023) of South Dakota Trade, Philipp Albers (Young Leader, 2023) of Helvetica Capital, and Sabrina Rossi (Young Leader, 2023).
The day in Bern came to a close at a dinner with Ambassador Mirko Giulietti, Head of the Americas Division, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Ivo Germann, Head of the Foreign Economics Division, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs; and Bradford J. Bell, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, Bern. A panel discussion on The State of U.S.-Swiss Relations took place which was moderated by Katie Pavlich (Young Leader, 2023), Contributor, Fox News and Editor of Townhall Media.
This week, the American and Swiss Young Leaders have been gathering in Rüschlikon, Zurich, hosted by Swiss Re with international travel sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd., for an intensive seven-day program to learn, to generate dialogue on leadership and strengthening U.S.-Swiss relations. The Conference provides an opportunity for Young Leaders to make meaningful connections, engage in discussion, and grow their understanding and commitment to the friendship between the two Sister republics. This historic friendship reaches back over two centuries to the time when Switzerland and the United States were called the “Sister Republics”, with shared democratic values, including liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise. The Young Leaders will meet top executives and government leaders with visits including Parliament in Bern, Google Cloud Offices, On Headquarters, ETH Zurich, and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.
American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented, “For over 75 years, the American Swiss Foundation has cultivated the traditional friendship between the two countries through citizen-to-citizen diplomacy and the Young Leaders Conference has been a key pillar of that effort. We are honored to be join by this esteemed group of fifty-three American and Swiss Young Leaders. We are grateful to Swiss Re and Swiss International Air Lines for their most generous support.”
American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated, “We are delighted to welcome American Young Leaders to Switzerland to join the Swiss Young Leaders here at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue in Rüschlikon. This time together will be immensely valuable for both countries to enhance the bonds of friendship and understanding for year to come.”
About the American Swiss Foundation
Founded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.
In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.
Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,400 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.
Vanessa Beary, Executive Director
American Swiss Foundation
+1 212-754-0130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube