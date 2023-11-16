Unveiling the 2024 LIT Music Awards: Recognizing Excellence in Global Music

2024 LIT Music Awards Call for Entries 2024 LIT Awards Statuette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to present the inaugural LIT Music Awards in 2024. Formerly the LIT Talent Awards, it is now reimagined to set a new standard for musical excellence, honoring the extraordinary and diverse talents that compose the world's rich musical stage.

Entering its debut year with a fresh identity, the LIT Music Awards emerges from the prestigious legacy of its predecessor to become the global standard for musical artistry, celebrating talents who craft their unique rhythms into a universal language, echoing the evolution of sound and soul.

The 2024 LIT Music Awards celebrates audacious musical talents who transcend traditional boundaries, welcoming emerging and established artists, songwriters, composers, instrumentalists, along with entertainment labels, music video creators, audio recording professionals, agencies, production houses, and publishers from every corner of the globe, inviting submissions that strike a chord with originality and define the next wave of musical evolution.

Key Highlights of the 2024 LIT Music Awards:

1. Early Bird Submissions: Kickstarting the melody of talent, the LIT Music Awards opens its gates for entries on November 10, 2023. With reduced entry rates of just $90, entrants are invited to submit their masterpieces before December 13, 2023 to enjoy Early Bird savings.

2. Platinum, Gold & Silver Winners: Participants stand the chance to be awarded with the Platinum, Gold or Silver awards, in recognition of their outstanding musical contributions. Additionally, there's the prestigious title of "LIT Music of the Year" up for grabs, potentially crowning their music as a global hit sensation.

3. Diverse Categories: Reflecting the multifaceted nature of music, the LIT Music Awards offers a wide spectrum of categories for submission, embracing everything from solo and group performances, including music, music videos, songwriting, dance, influencer mediums, and many others, ensuring every aspect of the musical art form is celebrated.

4. Global Stage: Victors of the LIT Music Awards will bask in the limelight of international acclaim, with their achievements highlighted through global media partners and a special showcase celebrating the winners, amplifying their presence on the world stage.

5. Inclusivity and Diversity: The LIT Music Awards is a chorus of diverse voices, welcoming and celebrating the richness of talent from all walks of life, experiences, and artistic expressions, promoting a vibrant confluence of creativity and musical ingenuity.

"We are extremely honored to celebrate the transformation of music who bravely compose beyond the familiar harmonies and give birth to melodies that resonate with our hearts," expressed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "Witnessing the symphonies that stir the soul is truly inspiring, as we are equally committed to celebrating these geniuses for the positive impacts they will cause in the not-too-distant future.”

Submissions for the LIT Music Awards will be accepted from November 10, 2023, to March 20, 2024, offering a platform for artists and musicians to be celebrated as pioneers of the vast music industry.

For further details about the 2024 LIT Music Awards, including submission guidelines, categories, and entry deadlines, please visit https://litmusicawards.com/.

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international music competition celebrating and honoring exceptional musical talent from around the world. From music, music video, songwriting, dance, influencers to instrumental performances, the LIT Music Awards is where musical excellence takes center stage in the entertainment industry. Formerly LIT Talent Awards, the award is open to all emerging and established musicians, artists, songwriters, composers, instrumentalists, music video creators, audio recording professionals, agencies, labels, production houses, entertainment companies, and many more.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.