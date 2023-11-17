Bandicam Screen Recorder Now Enables AV1 Video Encoding for Nvidia, Intel, and AMD

Support AV1 Video Encoding for Nvidia, Intel, and AMD

Record and Reduce Video File Size by 40-50% with AV1 Codec

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam, the renowned screen recording software, is proud to announce its latest update, Bandicam 7.0.1, which now empowers users to harness the AV1 video codec with Nvidia and AMD GPUs. This significant enhancement opens up a world of possibilities for video recording enthusiasts, offering improved compression rates and sound control.

Recording Revolutionized: AV1 Encoding Across the Board

In a groundbreaking move, Bandicam expanded its AV1 encoding support to include Nvidia and AMD GPUs. Previously, Bandicam supported AV1 encoding for Intel Arc, but this latest update ensures compatibility with a wider range of graphics cards. AV1 encoding represents a cutting-edge advancement in video technology, providing an approximately 30% improvement in compression rates compared to HEVC. Users can now record videos with the AV1 codec, reducing file sizes while maintaining exceptional visual quality.

The internal tests conducted by Bandicam have further confirmed the AV1 codec's exceptional compression capabilities, boasting an impressive 40% to 50% reduction in file size compared to the existing H.264 codec. This breakthrough allows users to screen record with the AV1 codec and produce high-quality videos that consume significantly less storage space.

Advanced Sound Control

In addition to AV1 encoding, Bandicam 7.0.1 introduces a new sound volume control feature, providing users with enhanced flexibility. This feature allows users to adjust recording sounds, including speaker and microphone audio, with the ability to fine-tune volume levels from 0% to a remarkable 200%. This means that even if the source sound is too quiet, users can amplify it by over 100% to achieve optimal recording quality. Conversely, if the audio is too loud, users can reduce the volume to ensure crystal-clear recordings.

In regards to Bandicam’s newest update, Denny Oh, the CEO of Bandicam Company, said, "As we align with the rapidly growing adoption of the AV1 codec, Bandicam Screen Recorder has proudly incorporated AV1 video encoding support into its latest update, version 7.0.1. We anticipate that users will be delighted, as this enhancement allows them to record with exceptional visual quality while substantially trimming their storage requirements.”

Bandicam Company has consistently delivered top-notch screen recording tools. Their high quality software boasts a user-friendly interface and offers a host of features that enables users to capture their screens with precision and share their videos effortlessly.

To learn more about Bandicam and its latest update, please visit www.bandicam.com or explore the free version at www.bandicam.com/free-screen-recorder/.