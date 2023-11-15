Fueling Growth: Oilfield Expansion, Beverage Industry Collaboration, & the Sparkle of High-Value Jewelry Ventures: $SITS

Southern ITS International, Inc $SITS Shibue Couture with Kylie Jenner! $SITS Shibue Couture $SITS Pure Oil $SITS Pure Oil Well

Expanding Oilfield Production Underway Plus Partnership and New Products for the Beverage Industry and Plans for High-Value Jewelry Enterprise: SITS

Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SITS)

We are thrilled to announce our successful entry into the Texas oil reserves and look forward to the promising opportunities that lie ahead with our upcoming four-well drilling project” — Jeremy Larsen, President of $SITS Subsidiary: Pure Oil & Gas