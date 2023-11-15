Fueling Growth: Oilfield Expansion, Beverage Industry Collaboration, & the Sparkle of High-Value Jewelry Ventures: $SITS
Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SITS)
We are thrilled to announce our successful entry into the Texas oil reserves and look forward to the promising opportunities that lie ahead with our upcoming four-well drilling project”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding Oilfield Production Underway Plus Partnership and New Products for the Beverage Industry and Plans for High-Value Jewelry Enterprise: Southern ITS International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SITS)
— Jeremy Larsen, President of $SITS Subsidiary: Pure Oil & Gas
Expanding Holding Company Actively Engaged in the Pursuit of Equity Stakes in Various Public and Private Entities.
Subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., Releases Oil Production and Sales Numbers for October.
New 4-Well Drilling Project Announced for Texas Operation.
Agreement with Ingenious Roasters, LLC for New Plans in the High-Value Beverage Industry.
Initial Focus on Launching a Revolutionary Nutrition Drink Infused with Coffee.
Collaboration with GetchaBrand, a Renowned Services Provider Specializing in the Development of Direct-to-Consumer Brands.
Oil & Gas, Subsidiary Successfully Completes Drilling of a New Well with Oil Production Underway.
Agreement to Acquire e-Commerce Jewelry Enterprise Kinzie LLC.
Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC: SITS) remains focused on owning and/or controlling a comprehensive portfolio of highly successful businesses. As a holding company, SITS is actively engaged in the pursuit of equity stakes in various public and private entities.
The SITS mission includes establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, harnessing the potential of e-commerce across an array of diverse sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.
SITS has assembled, and continues to add to, a seasoned management team to direct the company in achieving its goals, which include evolving into a multinational conglomerate. The SITS team is working to build a well-rounded portfolio, to include both complete acquisitions of and strategic interests in companies, within sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and beyond. These partnerships and acquisitions will become operational subsidiaries under the SITS umbrella.
SITS Subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., Reports on Oil Production Numbers and Announces a New 4-Well Drilling Project in Texas
On November 14th SITS announced a significant achievement for its subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., as it began sales of oil produced by one of its wells in Texas. Production in October yielded three loads of oil—510 barrels—which has been collected and sold to BML Inc.
This success sets the stage for SITS Pure Oil & Gas, Inc.’s next venture – a four-well drilling project in Texas.
The first new well is scheduled to begin drilling in the first week of December 2023, with production anticipated to commence within four weeks of the start of drilling operations. Funding for this new project has been secured.
Jeremy Larsen, President of SITS-owned Pure Oil & Gas, Inc. stated, “We are thrilled to announce our successful entry into the Texas oil reserves and look forward to the promising opportunities that lie ahead with our upcoming four-well drilling project. Our strategic location in Texas provides us with a valuable resource base, and we are confident that our collaboration with ICS Energy will contribute to the efficiency and success of our drilling operations.”
SITS Pure Oil & Gas, Inc. has partnered with ICS Energy, LLC, an experienced driller operator with extensive expertise in the regional geological landscape. This collaboration aims to optimize operations and bolster Pure Oil & Gas's position in the energy sector.
SITS Enters Operating Agreement with Ingenious Roasters, LLC
On September 26th SITS announced its recent partnership through an operating agreement with Ingenious Roasters, LLC, an Arizona limited liability company. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in both companies' pursuit of innovation and growth in the beverage industry.
Under the terms of the agreement, the members have elected key leadership roles within the organization:
Gil Irey has been appointed as President, Chad Shipman will serve as Treasurer, and Scott Millar will take on the role of Secretary.
Ingenious Roasters, LLC, in which SITS holds a substantial 45% stake, is set to embark on a journey to create and develop exceptional brands within the beverage industry. Their initial focus will be on launching a revolutionary nutrition drink infused with coffee.
This venture represents a new and exciting division for SITS with ambitious plans to introduce its inaugural brand and product in the first quarter of 2024. To ensure the success of this venture, SITS will collaborate closely with GetchaBrand, which is based in the United Kingdom. GetchaBrand is a renowned product launch and digital marketing consultancy. As a hands-on services provider, it specializes in the development of direct-to-consumer brands.
Scott Millar and Erick Redling of GetchaBrand will lead the project as directors, supported by a dedicated team from SITS. Together, they aim to bring cutting-edge products and experiences to consumers, solidifying the Company's presence in this dynamic industry.
This partnership between SITS and Ingenious Roasters, LLC signifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to consumers. Both organizations are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to reshaping the future of the beverage industry together.
SITS Subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., Successfully Completes Drilling of a New Well with Oil Production Underway
On September 12th SITS announced that its subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., has successfully completed drilling of its most recent well in Texas. Production testing has concluded and extraction operations are underway for oil collection and transportation.
Jeremy Larsen, President of SITS-owned Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., stated, "We want to thank our skilled partner and driller operator, ICS Energy, Inc. for their continued hard work and expertise. We are very pleased with the success of this. Together with ICS Energy, we look forward to identifying and drilling more wells in Texas as we continue to expand the assets of Pure Oil & Gas."
SITS Agrees to Acquire Kinzie LLC e-Commerce Jewelry Enterprise
On August 31st SITS announced that it has entered a Letter of Intent to acquire Kinzie LLC, an established e-commerce jewelry enterprise, to become a wholly owned subsidiary.
James Shipley, President of SITS commented, "We are excited at the prospect of our future acquisition in Kinzie, LLC, and look forward to finalizing the cash transaction." Mr. Shipley added, "The closing of this transaction is subject to due diligence by both parties and the entering into a definitive agreement. We expect to consummate the transaction prior to the end of this fiscal year. When completed, this acquisition will be defined by our goal of seeking companies with positive revenues, and excellent growth potential and for the benefit of our shareholders."
Jeremy Larsen, CEO, of Kinzie, LLC said, "Kinzie was established in 2013, family-owned and operated. Kinzie is an e-commerce jewelry enterprise that has demonstrated exceptional growth in the online retail sphere. In 2023, Kinzie LLC strategically expanded its product offerings to include everyday household items." Mr. Larsen went on to say, "With a track record of surpassing $28,000,000 in sales since its inception, Kinzie LLC looks forward to continued growth as it embarks on an exciting new chapter under the umbrella of Southern ITS International, Inc.”
For more information on $SITS visit: www.sitsintl.com
