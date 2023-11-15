New Studies Moving Ahead to Evaluate Immunosuppressive Response After Positive Data for mRNA to Address Cancers: $RGBP

Regen BioPharma Stock Symbol: RGBP Regen BioPharma Stock Symbol: RGBP $RGBP Regen BioPharma Product Pipeline RGBP $RGBP Regen BioPharma Patents RGBP $RGBP Regen BioPharma Scientific Advisory Board RGBP $RGBP

Advancing Therapies for Treating Cancer and Autoimmune Disorders by Modulating the Immune Checkpoint NR2F6.

"Having a second confirmatory study gives us confidence we are making the right decision to pursue these novel cell therapies focused on autoimmunity” — says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of RGBP

LA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Studies Moving Ahead to Evaluate Immunosuppressive Response After Positive Data for mRNA and Small Molecule Immunotherapies to Address Cancer and Autoimmune Disorders: Regen BioPharma, (Stock Symbols: RGBP and RGBPP)For more information on $RGBP visit: http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com Advancing Therapies for Treating Cancer and Autoimmune Disorders by Modulating the Immune Checkpoint NR2F6.Applying a Genetic Approach to Regulating NR2F6 Levels in Human T Cells.Additional Work for Blood Disorders, Cellular Immunotherapy, Modulating Key Molecular Processes in Cancer Stem Cells, and Repairing Damaged Bone Marrow.Preparing In Vitro Experiments to Determine if DuraCAR Cells Being Investigated are Immunosuppressive.New Presentation of RGBP DuraCAR Program and Current Company Financing at the Emerging Growth Conference Held on November 1, 2023.Received Unexpected and Potentially Extremely Useful Data on Experimental Studies on the Company's DuraCAR CAR T-Cell Therapeutic.Second Phase Confirmatory Data Received on DuraCAR CAR-T Cell Therapy Program; Autoimmunity to be Targeted.Studies Demonstrated That T Cells that express the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Construct Expressing siRNA for NR2F6 can be Successfully Created.Second Unrelated qRT-PCR Testing Underway to Determine if NR2F6 mRNA is Elevated or Inhibited by Company’s CAR in T-Cells.Regen BioPharma, (OTC-PINK: RGBP) and (OTC-PINK: RGBPP) is a biotechnology company working in the immunology and immunotherapy space. RGBP is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, RGBP is developing mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders.RGBP plans to rapidly advance novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, RGBP is advancing therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders by modulating the immune checkpoint NR2F6. RGBP is also developing products treating blood disorders using small molecules and gene silencing (DiffronC), treating cancer with cellular immunotherapy (dCellVax, tCellVax, Dura-CAR, KimerApt), modulating key molecular processes in cancer stem cells through its patented molecular targeting approaches (BORIS), and repairing damaged bone marrow in patients with aplastic anemia and chemotherapy/radiotherapy treated cancer patients (HemaXellerate).CEO Outlines Future Steps in CAR T ProgramOn November 14th RGBP announced that it is now preparing a series of in vitro experiments to determine if the DuraCAR cells being investigated are immunosuppressive, rather than possessing anti-tumor activity as originally envisioned."Having had confirmatory studies supporting the increase in NR2F6 gene expression, we now want to see what is happening when these cells are put in a relatively natural environment in the presence of activated immune cells, " says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of RGBP. "If these cells do indeed suppress these immune cells, then we will have in hand a potentially extremely valuable approach to suppressing autoimmunity."Future RGBP experiments will then be designed to optimize these cells for protecting against major autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, colitis, and arthritis.Confirmation Study Results Discussion of RGBP DuraCar Program and Company Finances at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 1, 2023RGBP management presented at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 1, 2023 ( https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/ ). This live, interactive online event gave existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact directly with RGBP CEO, Dr. David Koos and his team. Discussions covered recent scientific results around the company’s promising DuraCAR program to treat cancers and autoimmune disorders as well as an update on current RGBP financial plans including the company’s equity line.The complete, half-hour RBPB Emerging Growth Conference presentation, including audience interactive questions and answers, may be seen at any time via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LhOazAjmvU Keynote speakers: David Koos, RGBP President / CEO & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant.RGBP Receives Second Phase Confirmatory Data on its Duracar CAR-T Cell Therapy Program; Autoimmunity to be TargetedOn October 25th RGBP released an announcement covering its previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate its DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc--begins-experiments-validating-its-proprietary-car-t-cell-therapy-301623585.html ). RGBP recently received unexpected and potentially extremely useful data from one of its contract research organizations (CRO) retained to perform experimental studies on the Company's DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic. These studies demonstrated that T cells that express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct expressing siRNA for NR2F6 can be successfully created. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studies-on-regen-biopharma-incs-duracar-indicate-potential-suppression-of-autoimmunity-company-retains-contract-research-organization-to-conduct-additional-confirmatory-studies-301931365.html RGBP has now received the complete set of confirmatory data performed by a second contract research organization (CRO) which is independent of the CRO that performed the initial experiments. These data confirm that T cells that express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and expressing siRNA for NR2F6 had high expression levels of NR2F6 mRNA. NR2F6 is considered an immune checkpoint and thus increasing its activity is likely to lead to immune suppression."Being able to substantially elevate NR2F6 levels is truly an unexpected, but welcome finding. We now have a sound scientific basis to pursue designing T cells which can tamp down on the uncontrolled immune activation seen in multiple autoimmune disorders," says Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Consultant to RGBP. "We recently filed a patent application around such T cells and we feel we have a head start on this in the scientific community, particularly around using nuclear receptors such as NR2F6.""Having a second confirmatory study gives us confidence we are making the right decision to pursue these novel cell therapies focused on autoimmunity," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of RGBP. "I expect that after consulting with our Board of Advisors and internally, the Company will soon have a clear picture of the specific indications and approaches it will pursue."RGBP Receives First Phase of Confirmatory StudyCAR-T Cells CreatedOn October 10th RGBP issued an announcement covering its previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate it's DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc--begins-experiments-validating-its-proprietary-car-t-cell-therapy-301623585.html ) while also identifying new, unexpected and potentially extremely useful findings in developing cell therapy treatments for autoimmune disorders https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studies-on-regen-biopharma-incs-duracar-indicate-potential-suppression-of-autoimmunity-company-retains-contract-research-organization-to-conduct-additional-confirmatory-studies-301931365.html RGBP then reported it had received the first set of confirmatory data which demonstrates that T cells that express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and expressing siRNA for NR2F6 were successfully created. In addition, the siRNA that is designed into the CAR T-cell was very highly expressed. Subsequent RGBP studies will determine if the expression of NR2F6 mRNA is suppressed or enhanced as a result of the high expression of siRNA."This is a major accomplishment in moving this model forward into therapies because in order to test whether we can genetically manipulate NR2F6 levels, we have to be able to produce a CAR T-cell where we demonstrate expression of this siRNA," says Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Consultant to RGBP. "We are excited to see the results on NR2F6 expression. If it is inhibited, we will focus on using these DuraCAR cells as originally envisioned - to attack solid tumors. If it is enhanced, we will begin re-tooling these cells to treat autoimmune disorders."DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details that were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

