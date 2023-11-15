NeuroGlympse Brings Advanced MTBI Patient Care to Louisiana with New Expansion

Neuroglympse Applied RTM for mTBI Symptoms

BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroGlympse, a leader in neurological diagnostics co-founded by Dr. Ann Conn and Brett Landrum, announces its expansion into Louisiana, introducing its state-of-the-art Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (MTBI) diagnostic platform to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, and Lafayette. This expansion is a significant stride in enhancing patient care for those suffering from MTBI.

NeuroGlympse's innovative approach combines advanced ocular motor dysfunction data analysis with remote therapeutic monitoring, offering a comprehensive solution for accurate MTBI diagnosis. This expansion into Louisiana is not just a growth milestone for NeuroGlympse but a beacon of hope for MTBI patients seeking precise diagnosis and effective management of their condition.

"Bringing NeuroGlympse to Louisiana is a pivotal step in our commitment to improving patient care in the realm of neurological diagnostics," said Dr. Ann Conn, co-founder of NeuroGlympse. "Our presence in these key cities will empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver personalized, accurate care to MTBI patients."

The platform's precision and depth of analysis are particularly beneficial for patients experiencing the often debilitating symptoms of MTBI, such as dizziness, cognitive difficulties, and emotional changes. By providing detailed neurological reports, NeuroGlympse aids healthcare providers in tailoring treatment plans that address each patient's specific needs.

Brett Landrum, co-founder of NeuroGlympse, emphasized the patient-centric nature of the expansion: "Our goal has always been to put patients first. Expanding into Louisiana allows us to reach more individuals affected by MTBI, offering them a path to recovery backed by accurate diagnosis and comprehensive care."

NeuroGlympse's expansion is also set to enhance the capabilities of local healthcare facilities, enabling them to offer more advanced diagnostic services. This collaboration is expected to elevate the standard of care for MTBI patients across Louisiana.

About NeuroGlympse

NeuroGlympse, co-founded by Dr. Ann Conn and Brett Landrum, is at the forefront of neurological diagnostics, specializing in diagnosing and managing Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (MTBI). The company is dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centered diagnostic solutions, enhancing the quality of life for MTBI patients across the United States.

Other Cities that utilize Neuroglympse services include Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Denver.