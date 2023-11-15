The Vanella Group, Inc. Announces Sponsorship of the Sales 3.0 Virtual AI Summit
The Sales 3.0 Virtual AI Summit, scheduled for December 6-7, 2023 will feature speakers from McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, ServiceNow, and Forrester.
We're proud to have The Vanella Group sponsor our AI Sales Summit. MariAnne Vanella is one of the leading minds in the field, with a long record for driving consistent growth for B2B SaaS Companies.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vanella Group, Inc., a leading provider of B2B Telemarketing, Lead Generation, and Demand Gen for enterprise tech, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Sales 3.0 Virtual AI Summit, scheduled for December 6-7, 2023. This prestigious event will bring together an elite group of speakers from renowned organizations such as McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, ServiceNow, and Forrester.
— Selling Power CEO, Gerhard Gschwandtner
The summit is set to be a convergence point for VPs of Sales and Marketing, offering a rich agenda focused on leveraging AI in the sales domain.
Key topics include:
- A CEO perspective on creating and implementing a successful AI strategy.
- The latest AI tools for B2B sales, encompassing content creation, lead generation, customer engagement, and revenue generation.
- Best practices and case studies from successful AI deployments in onboarding, training, enablement, and talent development.
- Identifying and addressing skills and competency gaps in the current market.
- Preparing for risks associated with data security and strategies to ensure content accuracy.
- Insights from top sales leaders and industry analysts on the future of sales in the age of generative AI.
The Vanella Group, Inc. under the leadership of MariAnne Vanella, has been a forerunner in integrating emerging sales and marketing technology into sales strategies, ensuring that its clients stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. The company's commitment to this summit is a testament to its dedication to fostering knowledge and best practices in AI applications for sales and marketing.
For more information about the Sales 3.0 Virtual AI Summit and to register, please visit Sales 3.0 AI Summit Registration.
About The Vanella Group, Inc.
The Vanella Group, Inc. is a premier provider in the B2B Telemarketing, Lead Generation and Outbound Prospecting space, specializing in offering innovative solutions for enterprise technology companies. Being the creator of Telesales 2.0®, the model focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies, the company has been instrumental in driving growth and success for its clients.
