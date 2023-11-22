Jennifer Smith, CEO of Everything Podcasts, wins three prestigious awards at 2023 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Smith, Founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts, has garnered significant recognition for her dedication to innovation, diversity, and positive social impact, taking home three prestigious awards at this year's Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
Jennifer shined at the 20th annual award gala in New York City, receiving accolades amongst thousands of nominees from 67 countries to win Gold for both Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 Employees and Social Change Maker of the Year – LGBTIQ, and clinching Silver for Best Female Entrepreneur in Canada.
Hailed as the world’s premiere business award, the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honors women entrepreneurs, executives, and employees making key industry advancements, spearheading innovation and shaping the future in business.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
Throughout her career with seven successful startups, Jennifer has made groundbreaking contributions to Canada’s broadcasting landscape. She headed the launch of CBC Radio 2 and established both the Beat 94.5FM, Western Canada's first urban radio station, and Roundhouse Radio 98.3FM, Vancouver's only independent FM station. Her success extends to winning the world's first 2SLGBTQIA television network license and launching Canada's OutTV, the world's first LGBTQ2S+ multimedia network, providing a platform for LGBTQ2S+ creators worldwide.
With Everything Podcasts, Smith has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the podcast space. In less than five years, Smith built a full-service digital media podcast production company that offers a turnkey solution for clients by providing a single source for ideation creation, script development, production, distribution, promotion, and marketing of a podcast series. Smith and her team of award-winning creatives and world-class talent develop original podcasts with state-of-the-art and engaging audio to ignite stories with purpose for global, national, and regional brands.
Jennifer's achievements and contributions have not only made her a trailblazer in her industry but also a role model for women and aspiring professionals. Her dedication to inclusivity, mentorship, and innovative storytelling through Everything Podcasts reflects her unwavering commitment to creating positive change and empowering underrepresented voices.
Jennifer says, “As a lifelong media professional, I understand we’re on the frontlines of messaging, and I firmly believe we have a responsibility — and a great privilege — to break through barriers and carve out space to share truths and champion stories that have historically been silenced or unheard. That’s a really big deal to me and one of the driving forces behind Everything Podcasts”.
About Everything Podcasts
Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and world-class audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms.
Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.
Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast - Ideas of Order by California Closets, and Best B2B Branded Podcast – Beyond by KPMG.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Coldwater Communications | media@coldwater-communications.ca
www.coldwater-communications.ca
Everything Podcasts
+1 604-377-7922
jennifer@everythingpodcasts.com
