MPD Seeks a Suspect Who Stole a Police Vehicle in Northwest DC

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking a suspect who stole a police vehicle in the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspect stole a University of the District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle from the campus. The vehicle has been recovered.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photo below:

 

https://youtu.be/-XKQWnDKsQA

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23184850

