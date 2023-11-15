THE CASHLETE CHRONICLES: SPEAK YOUR WAY TO CASH® LIVE 2023 REWRITES THE RULES OF TRADITIONAL CONFERENCES
Speak Your Way To Cash® Founder & CEO Ashley Kirkwood swooshes shot and delivers game-changing gems on how to reach peak optimal performance with her 7-figure expert formula.
From 10 to Multimillion-Dollar Impact, Speak Your Way To Cash® Live 2023 Debuts Gospel Concert with Todd Galberth, Honors 22 Black-Owned 6 & 7-Figure BusinessesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speak Your Way To Cash® Live 2023, the must-attend event for seasoned speakers, high-level entrepreneurs and skilled experts to learn how to book, sell and charge more, held its world-class event at The Westin Buckhead. The three-day immersive experience, hosted by acclaimed Comedian Lady Luncha’bell, offered all-access to the best and brightest in the industry with surprise star-studded performances from Grammy-Nominated Gospel Vocalist Todd Galberth and Music Artist Erica Mason.
Speak Your Way To Cash® Live 2023 took entrepreneurs and speakers on a journey to charge their worth, deeply connect with their dreams and find their tribe of real experts. The not-your-traditional conference kicked off this year’s theme, “The Year of the Cashlete,” with an on-stage basketball court, transforming the venue into a stadium arena. Cashletes™️, a name created by Speak Your Way To Cash® founders Chris and Ashley Kirkwood, are service-based entrepreneurs and experts who approach growing their businesses with the vigor and dedication of professional athletes. They coined the name after studying a body of work about corporate athleticism.
“Speak Your Way To Cash® began in a small conference room with 10 people and $800,” says Speak Your Way To Cash® Founder & CEO Ashley Kirkwood. “Our mission is to help Black experts land large contracts with corporations and diversify vendor lists across America. Today, we’re a multimillion-dollar firm that's helped hundreds of experts secure 5 to 6-figure contracts and beyond. This year we awarded 22 Black and women-owned businesses who landed 5-figure contracts and grew their companies to 6 and 7-figures, reflecting our commitment to growth, diversity and the relentless pursuit of success.”
With a global in-person audience from Bermuda, Nigeria, Canada, and beyond, Speak Your Way To Cash® Live 2023 featured renowned speakers including Dr. Napatia Gettings, who shared truths about mindset and brain chemistry with the alarming statistic that 30 minutes of negativity kills brain cells leading to memory loss; Lamar Tyler with game plan secrets on how to adopt a wealth mindset to build an 8-figure empire; Dr. Dharius Daniels with the play on how to create a dynamic dream team along with other speakers like PR Expert Lanetra King, Marketing Guru Candice Jackson Long, Attorney Ticora Davis, Inclusive Leadership Strategist Aisha DeBerry, Operations & Profitability Strategist Michelda Johnson, Speak Your Way To Cash® Co-Founder Chris Kirkwood; and Business Consultants Terry Rice and Eno Eka. Panelists included Queen Blueprint®, Chardé Hollins, Soribel Martinez and LJ Henderson.
The energy was kept high and the excuses low at Speak Your Way to Cash® Live 2023 with a surprise guest performance from Erica Mason of her motivational hit song, “Do It Anyway” cultivating an atmosphere where “anything can happen.” Impromptu hot seats, on-the-spot selling, fierce on-stage dance offs with vibes curated by DJ Duval, and a soul-stirring Gospel worship night concert headlined by Todd Galberth marked the roster of defining show moments.
The next premier event hosted by the SYWTC brand is Black Women Sell Live 2024 for Black women experts, entrepreneurs and authors ready to make and impact millions. Registration is open for Black Women Sell Live 2024 and tickets can be purchased at www.speakyourwaytocash.com/bwsl. For more information about Speak Your Way to Cash®, visit www.speakyourwaytocash.com. To learn more about Ashley Kirkwood, connect on Instagram @theashleynicoleshow.
ABOUT SPEAK YOUR WAY TO CASH®
Speak Your Way to Cash® was founded by Ashley Kirkwood, an international speaker, best-selling author, and award-winning lawyer. She believes that you should use The Currency of Confidence® to create a life custom-designed for you. Ashley has helped clients secure millions of dollars in additional revenue using her proprietary P.A.I.D. Methodology®️. In fact, that’s the title of her signature talk, performed at colleges and corporations nationwide. Ashley left her $300,000 corporate associate attorney salary to start her own speaking company and law firm. Through her book, podcast and Facebook group, all of which are called, “Speak Your Way to Cash®,” she has been recognized as a thought leader by media outlets including Forbes, Crain's Chicago Business, Black Enterprise, NBC, FOX, and more. For more information, visit www.speakyourwaytocash.com and connect on Instagram @theashleynicoleshow.
