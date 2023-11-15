Pharos Unveils the Pharos Cloud 3.6 Release, Elevating Cloud-Native Print Management & Optimization
The new Pharos Cloud 3.6 release boosts IT efficiency, improves security, & delivers user-friendly print management solutions.
We’re committed to simplifying print management for everyone, including IT and infrastructure teams and end users.”WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos, a leader in enterprise cloud-based print management solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful deployment of the Pharos Cloud 3.6 release. Pharos Cloud is renowned for meeting the scalability, security, and reliability demands of large enterprises globally. This new release further solidifies its commitment to driving IT productivity, enhancing security, and providing intuitive printing solutions for employees, regardless of their location.
"Pharos Cloud 3.6 represents a significant milestone in our commitment to keep our customers at the cutting-edge of enterprise cloud print management,” said Gavin Drake, Pharos Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re committed to simplifying print management for everyone, including IT and infrastructure teams and end users. The enhancements in this release underscore this ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability with Pharos Cloud."
Key Highlights of the Pharos Cloud 3.6 Release:
Printing Enhancements:
• The new Direct Print Dashboard enables administrators to visualize key Direct Print metrics quickly.
• Encrypted communications for Windows drivers support zero-trust security principles.
• Print queue-level permissions provide administrators with increased control over employee printing.
• The ability to define multiple IP ranges per location enhances the location-based printing experience.
Secure Scanning Enhancements:
• Delegated permissions for scanning to O365 enhance security and provide users with control over access to their SharePoint and OneDrive.
• SharePoint, as a new scan destination, enhances workflows.
• Multilanguage support—Pharos Cloud supports 11 languages, and each is available within the Secure Scan app, improving usability for global organizations.
In addition, the new release extends Pharos Cloud manufacturer support for cloud-connected printer models to Konica Minolta and Ricoh devices that can communicate directly with the internet. Cloud-connected printers drive IT efficiency, scalability, and uptime by eliminating on-premises components and enabling organizations to migrate the Pharos Cloud Site Service to the cloud.
Pharos Cloud 3.6 is now available, empowering organizations to embrace the latest advancements in cloud-native print management and optimization. For more information and to set up time with one of the Pharos print management experts, visit www.pharos.com.
About Pharos:
Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
Katie Webb
Pharos Systems International
