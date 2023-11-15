QDM.IO introduces Quantum Diamond Microscope to advance cost-effective, high-resolution magnetic imaging
QDM.IO, a premier quantum imaging instrumentation company, has launched its signature product, the Quantum Diamond Microscope (QDM)
Pilot customers include Oxford University, Washington University, SUNY Buffalo, and New York University
The QDM is a fantastic and easy-to-use tool that can access length-scales and sensitivity of measurement that were previously inaccessible.”COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QDM.IO, a premier quantum imaging instrumentation company, has launched its signature product, the Quantum Diamond Microscope (QDM). The QDM is a state-of-the-art, wide-field magnetic imaging device used by researchers worldwide for applications spanning geoscience, life science, materials science, electronics, and quantum research.
— Dr. James Bryson, Assistant Professor of Mineralogy at Oxford University
Pilot customers of QDM include Oxford University, Washington University in St. Louis, SUNY Buffalo, and New York University.
“The QDM is a fantastic and easy-to-use tool that can access length-scales and sensitivity of measurement that were previously inaccessible,” said Dr. James Bryson, Assistant Professor of Mineralogy at Oxford University. “The QDM is transforming the type of work we can perform and promises to unlock a variety of fascinating discoveries.”
The original version of the technology was developed by the company's co-founders, Dr. Roger Fu, Associate Professor at Harvard, and Dr. Ronald Walsworth, Professor and Director of the Quantum Technology Center at the University of Maryland. Fu has used the academic version of the QDM for cutting-edge research on ancient rocks and meteorites, yielding key information about the history of the Earth and the solar system. Walsworth has used the academic QDM for wide-ranging investigations in both the physical and life sciences.
Over the last two years, development of the QDM into a robust and easy-to-use commercial tool was advanced through the shared resources and investment of Quantum Catalyzer (Q-Cat). QDM.IO is the first Q-Cat company to come out of stealth and fulfill Q-Cat’s mission of lowering the barriers to entry for quantum technology.
“We’re thrilled to bring QDMs to the wider community,” Dr. Walsworth said. “With the power of quantum imaging, we can make high resolution observations at room temperature with minimal disturbance to the samples — capabilities that are not possible with traditional technology.”
The QDM operates with Ferrum, a full-featured Python-based instrument control software with a graphical user interface designed specifically for the device. This tool allows users to configure and run automated magnetic imaging scans with minimal training. The QDM achieves sensitive magnetic imaging using a quantum-grade diamond with a dense surface layer of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) color centers.
Samples placed on or near the diamond surface can be magnetically imaged with minimal disturbance, providing image resolution better than a thousandth of a millimeter and field-of-view up to about a centimeter. The QDM operates under ambient room conditions with no cryogens, vacuum systems, special infrastructure, or power requirements.
QDM.IO plans to expand the reach of the QDM to a diverse range of technology sectors across industry, academia and beyond. More information about the QDM and information to purchase can be found at www.QDM.io.
About Quantum Catalyzer
Quantum-Catalyzer (Q-Cat) lowers the barriers to entry for the commercialization of innovative quantum technology. Founded by Ronald Walsworth, PhD, a leading quantum researcher with 17 awarded US patents and co-founder of multiple start-ups, Q-Cat offers a full range of facilities, equipment, and technical and business creation expertise. Its headquarters near the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park, adds to the region’s growing reputation as a center for global quantum science discovery and innovation.
About QDM.IO
QDM.IO is the premier quantum imaging instrumentation company whose signature product is the Quantum Diamond Microscope (QDM). QDM.IO focuses on customers in research labs spanning cross-disciplinary applications. QDM.IO is part of the Quantum Catalyzer family of companies.
