Colleging Announces New Product Launch with Providence Federal Credit Union

Private loans for parents of students offer an additional solution for funding college expenses.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a new Private Parent Loan program for Providence Federal Credit Union (PFCU) of Milwaukie, OR and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging is excited to partner with Providence Federal Credit Union in launching their new Private Parent Loan program,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging. “Adding this loan program to their existing private education suite will give Providence Federal Credit Union members even more options when it comes to financing higher education.”

"We are excited to offer a private parent loan as a complement to our student loan product," said Aaron Wiggins, VP of Lending at PFCU. "Our collaboration with Colleging is another step in our journey to enhance loan options for all our members. This new parent loan will make it easier for parents to participate in their student's college dreams by providing valuable financial support."

About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CURevl, a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring new younger members. Owning our technology allows us to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

About Providence Federal Credit Union

Providence Federal Credit Union was founded in 1962 and is now one of the largest full-service healthcare credit unions in the country over $175 million in assets. They serve over 16,000 Providence employees, retirees and family members in Oregon, Washington, California, Montana, Texas, Nevada, and Alaska, as well as EyeHealth Northwest, the Portland Clinic, and United Domestic Workers (UDW Labor Union) members, staff, family members and retiree members, To learn more about Providence Federal Credit Union, please visit www.providencecu.org.