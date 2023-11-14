House Bill 587 Printer's Number 2080

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, repealing provisions relating to transfer of inmates in need of medical treatment; in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, providing for parole for reasons of age or illness and for medical parole due to public or disaster emergency related to health or contagious disease outbreak; and abrogating regulations.