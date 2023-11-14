House Bill 1795 Printer's Number 2211
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act amending the act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389), known as The Clinical Laboratory Act, further providing for definitions and for exemptions.
