6th circuit commission announces nominees for Fincham circuit judge vacancy in Platte County
14 November 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the Division I circuit judge vacancy in Platte County created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Fincham, effective December 31, 2023. The nominees are:
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for the Division I circuit judge position.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary D. Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark M. Ferguson and Jared P. Welch, and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.
