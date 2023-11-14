6th circuit commission announces nominees for Fincham circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





14 November 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the Division I circuit judge vacancy in Platte County created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Fincham, effective December 31, 2023. The nominees are:





Susan M. Casey – attorney, United States District Court, Western District of Missouri, career law clerk/chief of staff for Judge Roseann Ketchmark in Kansas City. (three votes in support)





Myles A. Perry – assistant prosecuting attorney and trial team leader, Platte County prosecutor’s office in Platte City. (five votes in support)





Abe “Quint” Shafer V – associate circuit judge, Division III, Sixth Judicial Circuit, Platte County in Platte City. (five votes in support)





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for the Division I circuit judge position.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary D. Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark M. Ferguson and Jared P. Welch, and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Note: Links to nominees' applications typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





