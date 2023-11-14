Submit Release
Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Attends Chaska Middle School West Veterans Day Ceremony (11/14/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett Friday attended Chaska Middle School West’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

Commissioner Jett spoke at the event. Veterans also raised the flag outside the school, and the middle school orchestra gave a performance. The event was the school's 22nd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks at a podium

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks during the Veterans Day Ceremony at Chaska Middle School West.

Chaska Middle School West Principal Alicia Fischer speaks at a podium in front of a large crowd including many veterans

Commissioner Willie Jett joins veterans in the audience as Chaska Middle School West Principal Dr. Alicia Fischer speaks during the ceremony.

Eastern Carver County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, Chaska Middle School West Principal Alicia Fischer and Commissioner Willie Jett.

Eastern Carver County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, left, Chaska Middle School West Principal Dr. Alicia Fischer and Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett.

A woman leads an orchestra during the veterans day ceremony

The Chaska Middle School West Seventh and Eighth Grade Orchestra performs “Freedom Finale.”

###

