Sapien Machine Learning Corporation and Vancouver Coastal Health Announce Successful Deployment of SapienOCR
VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark partnership, Sapien Machine Learning Corporation and VCH have declared the successful implementation of SapienOCR, a breakthrough in MRI requisition management. This state-of-the-art system integrates advanced optical character recognition (OCR) technology, coupled with an enhanced workflow centralization, it streamlines patient flow and optimizes operational productivity.
Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering outstanding care and promoting community well-being, has always been at the forefront of adopting innovative healthcare solutions. Sapien Machine Learning Corporation stands as a beacon of excellence in artificial intelligence, constantly striving to harness the power of technology to solve real-world healthcare workforce challenges. United by their respective missions, these two entities have come together to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.
"Our mission at Sapien is to combat healthcare workforce strain with intelligent products that drastically reduce administrative burdens, empowering healthcare workers to dedicate less time to paperwork and more time to patient care. Sapien is pioneering technologies that enable intelligent, seamless, and efficient healthcare delivery in Canada and the US.” -Dr. William Parker, CEO and Founder of Sapien Machine Learning Corp.
The move to consolidate multisite requisition processing, paired with the use of OCR for the processing and queuing of inbound fax requisitions, has rendered significant advancements as shared by VCH, including:
- A commendable 7-day reduction in requisition triaging turnaround times.
- An impressive 40% surge in the number of requisitions processed per staff member.
In addition to the use of OCR, there are many opportunities that are now being actively worked on for future release, including the integration of Sapien’s NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology for automatic protocolling, and to support the automation of scheduling. This has the potential to not only augment workforce productivity, but also to curtail patient waitlist times substantially.
For more information, visit https://sapiensecure.io
William Parker
Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering outstanding care and promoting community well-being, has always been at the forefront of adopting innovative healthcare solutions. Sapien Machine Learning Corporation stands as a beacon of excellence in artificial intelligence, constantly striving to harness the power of technology to solve real-world healthcare workforce challenges. United by their respective missions, these two entities have come together to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.
"Our mission at Sapien is to combat healthcare workforce strain with intelligent products that drastically reduce administrative burdens, empowering healthcare workers to dedicate less time to paperwork and more time to patient care. Sapien is pioneering technologies that enable intelligent, seamless, and efficient healthcare delivery in Canada and the US.” -Dr. William Parker, CEO and Founder of Sapien Machine Learning Corp.
The move to consolidate multisite requisition processing, paired with the use of OCR for the processing and queuing of inbound fax requisitions, has rendered significant advancements as shared by VCH, including:
- A commendable 7-day reduction in requisition triaging turnaround times.
- An impressive 40% surge in the number of requisitions processed per staff member.
In addition to the use of OCR, there are many opportunities that are now being actively worked on for future release, including the integration of Sapien’s NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology for automatic protocolling, and to support the automation of scheduling. This has the potential to not only augment workforce productivity, but also to curtail patient waitlist times substantially.
For more information, visit https://sapiensecure.io
William Parker
Sapien Machine Learning Corporation
william@sapiensecure.io