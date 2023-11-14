Calhoun and Logan Counties Face Nov. 22 Deadline for FEMA Infrastructure Assistance

CHICAGO – Calhoun and Logan counties are now eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damage to their infrastructure caused by the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding. The addition of these two counties brings the number of counties to 21, that are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program (PA).

Under the PA program, federal funding is available to state, tribal, territorial and local governments and certain Private Nonprofit Organizations (PNP) in the 21 named counties so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters and emergencies. PA funding typically is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, debris removal and the repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by the disaster. Houses of Worship, defined as a church, synagogue, mosque, temple or other house of worship without regard to its religious character, may also qualify for assistance under the PA program. To be eligible, the PNP must operate a facility open to the public that provides a critical service – educational, utility, emergency or medical -- or an essential government service. PA does not include assistance for individuals and households.

FEMA provides 75 percent of the project cost to the state with other non-federal sources covering the remainder. The deadline for Calhoun and Logan County applicants is November 22, 2023.

For more information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program, visit Assistance for Governments and Private Non-Profits After a Disaster.

Houses of Worship may find more information in Public Assistance Process for Houses of Worship.

Additionally, all areas of the state are now eligible for hazard mitigation assistance. Hazard Mitigation grants allow communities to rebuild facilities that can more effectively withstand disasters.

Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation are part of FEMA’s commitment to make communities resilient.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

