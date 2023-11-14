The Bust of The Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş Unveiled in EMU 

The bust of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, gifted to the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Zorlu Töre, has been unveiled during a ceremony held at the congress center on Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, at 09:30 a.m.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Erdal Özcenk, the President of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, the Rector of EMU, Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, the Mayor of Famagusta, Anıl Kaya, Ersun Kutup, Halil İbrahim Orun, and Hasan Esen, members of the EMU Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Osman Karatepe, the Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, and Ender Denktaş Vangöl, the daughter of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş.

Beginning with a moment of silence and the National Anthem, the ceremony continued with the message from the Speaker of the TRNC Parliament, Zorlu Töre, who couldn't attend the ceremony due to the intense schedule of welcoming delegations as part of the 15th of November Republic Day celebrations. In his message, Töre expressed respect and remembrance for the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, the leader of the struggle, Dr. Fazıl Küçük, and all the honored martyrs, extending his best wishes on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Republic.

"Honored to Do So"

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, the Mayor of Famagusta, emphasized that the existence and activities of EMU are crucial not only for the city of Famagusta but also for the entire country's higher education sector. Dr. Uluçay mentioned that the struggle for existence is gradually being forgotten by the youth and children. Stressing the significance of not forgetting the leaders who guided the community during challenging times, Dr. Uluçay expressed his honor at the unveiling of the bust of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş on the 40th anniversary of the TRNC.

"Remembered with Respect and Deep Longing"

Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, the Rector of EMU, thanked the Speaker of the Parliament, Zorlu Töre, for gifting the bust of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş to the congress center, which is one of the fundamental values of the city jointly established by EMU and Famagusta Municipality. Prof. Dr. Kılıç stressed that the congress center hosting numerous international events under the name of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş holds great spiritual significance. He highlighted that one of the fundamental aspects of EMU's institutional culture is gratitude, emphasizing that EMU has always undertaken the mission to protect and preserve the country's historical and cultural values and heroes, passing these values on to future generations. Prof. Dr. Kılıç commemorated the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş with respect and deep longing, extending his congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the Republic.

"We'll Keep His Name Alive Forever"

Dr. Erdal Özcenk, the President of the EMU Board of Trustees, expressed their privilege in placing the bust of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş at the entrance of the congress center named after him as part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the Republic. Dr. Özcenk emphasized that the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, who laid the foundations of the TRNC, was remembered in history as one of the pioneers of the struggle for independence and freedom. He stated that the bust would remind future generations of the responsibility to walk in the footsteps of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş. Dr. Özcenk underscored that EMU would keep Rauf Raif Denktaş's name alive. He conveyed his gratitude to the Speaker of the Parliament Töre for gifting the bust to EMU and extended congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the Republic.

Following his speech, Dr. Özcenk invited Anıl Kaya, a member of the EMU Board of Trustees, who contributed to the unveiling of the bust and also had the honor of working with the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş for several years, to the stage.

“Esteemed President, Rest in Peace"

Kaya mentioned that it was impossible not to draw inspiration and be influenced by the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş. He highlighted how in every speech and breath of the Founding President, emphasizing concepts like 'State, Nation, Flag, and Homeland,' Denktaş underlined these as the fundamental reasons for the true existence, giving messages to the community. Kaya expressed the joy of experiencing this happiness on the 40th anniversary of the Republic established by Rauf Raif Denktaş. He concluded his words with, "Esteemed President, rest in peace. On the 40th anniversary of the Republic you founded, the Turkish Cypriot nation embraces you and understands you better."

"If Only That Excitement Could Have Continued"

Ender Denktaş Vangöl, the daughter of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, emphasized that there was much to tell about the energy of the Founding President and his love for his people. She mentioned that being someone who experienced the excitement and belief that existed 40 years ago when the Republic was established, she said, "If only that excitement could have continued," as she looked at today's circumstances. Highlighting the value of the existence of the state for everyone, Ender Denktaş Vangöl expressed that the unveiling of the bust of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş crowned his efforts, and she felt immense honor and pride from this.

Following the speeches, the unveiling of the bust of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş was carried out by his daughter, Ender Denktaş Vangöl.