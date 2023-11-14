EMU ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Tugay Bülent Göktürk Releases a Statement on The 40th Anniversary of TRNC

Eastern Mediterranean University Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU-ATAUM) President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk released a statement on the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk’s statement reads as follows:

“15 November 1983 is a special day when the Turkish Cypriot community crowned their struggle for existence and freedom, of which they will always be proud, by establishing a state.

The Turkish Cypriot people, who went through very painful times, carried out their own struggle for existence and freedom under very difficult conditions, taking as an example the national struggle of the great Turkish Nation and, then, the Republic they founded under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. This struggle reached the highest point with the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was established by the free and independent will of the Turkish Cypriot People after the Happy Peace Operation carried out by the Turkish soldiers and the Mujahideen.

Today, many nations in the world spend great efforts to establish their own state and live in peace. The objective of us, who have achieved the Republic with our blood and soul, should be to show determination and will to keep this independent state alive forever by working harder in every field.

While celebrating the 40th anniversary of our Republic, the symbol of the glorious resistance and sovereign existence of the Turkish Cypriot Community, with honor and pride, we also commemorate our late Leader Dr. Fazıl Küçük and our Founding President Rauf R. Denktaş, and all our martyrs with gratitude and respect. We also send our respects to war veterans and wish all the Turkish Cypriot community a very happy 15 November Republic Day.”