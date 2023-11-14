EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kiliç Releases a Congratulatory Message on The 40th Anniversary of The Republic

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç released a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In his message, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed the following:

"As the first and only state university established by statute in our country, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our Republic with various events, sharing the happiness and joy of our people with our most sincere feelings.

It has been a full 40 years since the Turkish Cypriots crowned their struggle for existence by establishing the Republic. Despite being under isolation and embargoes for 40 years, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has always continued its development with the support of our motherland, the Republic of Turkey. Eastern Mediterranean University has been one of the most significant projects of the Turkish Cypriots in this development process. As a state university, Eastern Mediterranean University boasts nearly 16,000 students from 109 different countries and offers them quality education, Around 75,000 graduates are in different corners of the globe reflecting the quality education they received here as value in the places they work.

If we can live freely in these lands today, we owe it to the Republic of Turkey, our Leader Dr. Fazıl Küçük, our Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, our soldiers, our Honorable Martyrs, and our Veterans.

Our gratitude, love, and respect will last forever.

On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to our entire nation on 15 November Republic Day.