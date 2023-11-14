Concierge Auctions Announces Record-Breaking Sale of The Laurel Estate Outside of Chicago

The Laurel Estate 15,451sf French provincial style mansion in Naperville, IL French provincial-style mansion is a vision of craftsmanship by Charles Cook Architectural Design Studio Seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining Seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce The Laurel Estate, located at 222 W Van Buren Avenue, an incredible French provincial-style Midwestern flagship estate, has been sold in cooperation with listing agents Katie Minott and Kim Marino of At World Properties, LLC.

Previously listed for $8.2 million, The Laurel Estate sold above the Reserve amount after the auction on 16 October setting two new records for the highest price for residential real estate in DuPage County and the highest residential sale by auction in the entire Chicago metro area.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 36 days prior to the sale resulted in 3 registered bidders, 10 bids over the Reserve amount, over 9,000 website/page views, 670+ prospects and 14 qualified showings.

“Our team is pleased to have partnered with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. When it comes to global exposure, Concierge Auctions is the best at reaching far and wide and assembling worldwide attention, which ultimately led to an active auction with competitive bidding between the bidders,” said Katie Minott & Kim Marino “We look forward to working with the Concierge team again."

A true elegant one-of-a-kind design is finished to a warm and spa-like atmosphere for the ultimate inviting effect. A seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces creates a private and peaceful escape for owners and guests at every turn. From limestone and white oak floors to soaring cathedral ceilings, interior spaces are bathed in natural light thanks to wide windows and skylights tucked between hand-hewn white oak beams. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.