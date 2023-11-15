Freia Pharmaceutical and Great Product Announce Joint Venture To Bring Medical, Sativa Hemp-Based Products to the US
Freia Pharmaceutical & Great Product o Bring Sativa Hemp-Based Products for Cardiovascular, Dermatological, Allergy & Gynecological Treatment to the US.
Conceiving, developing, producing solutions for patients' health represents our main goal, and we are proud to be able to do so today also in the US thanks to the opening of the new subsidiary”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freia Farmaceutici, S.p.A., an established, worldwide leader in developing plant-based therapeutic solutions for human health, and Great Product, a venture development firm that builds, funds and grows European companies in North America, announced a Joint Venture focused on staging Freia’s portfolio of Sativa Hemp-based products ( free from CBD and THC ) for successful funding and commercialization in the United States. This Joint Venture allows Freia to expand its in-ternational distribution and innovation ecosystem in the US and Great Product to have a privileged access to one of the most innovative Italian and European companies in the Life Sciences space.
— Alessandro Cavalieri, CEO of Freia
Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm with a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and huge commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. Great Product’s team is made up of proven entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
Freia Farmaceutici, an Italian company founded in 2009 with the mission of producing and distributing innovative therapeutic solutions for diseases related to chronic inflammatory processes, lands in the United States with the opening of its subsidiary Freia Pharma LLC. "We are delighted to announce a new corporate milestone that for us constitutes the first, important step forward in exporting our business model outside the Italian borders," says Alessandro Cavalieri, CEO of Freia. "Conceiving, developing, producing and making available solutions for patients' health represents our main goal, and we are proud to be able to do so today also in the United States thanks to the opening of the new subsidiary.”
“This event," Mr. Cavalieri emphasizes, "coincides with the start of registration activities with FDA for our products which we believe will have huge interest in the US market and a definite benefit for patients. A direct presence in the United States will also enable us to expand our medical research cross polination through direct cooperation between the outstanding medical opinion leaders and researchers in both the US and Italy.”
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “Freia is one of a kind leader in the life sciences space with an exceptional team and an outstanding portfolio of products devoted to improve people’s quality of life through the innovatative and patented extraction of natural substances”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “There has never been a better time for innovative European Companies like Freia to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. market continues to experience significant growth in the area of alternative, natural medicines that really work to improve people’s lives.”
About Freia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Freia Farmaceutici is an Italian company pioneer in the development of innovative medical devic-es, dietetic foods for special medical purposes and food supplements based on sativa hemp seed de-rivatives. Thanks to a forward-looking R&D strategy in the agronomic, extractive and pharmaceutical fields, led by an international multidisciplinary team, today Freia Farmaceutici is the leader in Italy and among European companies active in the development of sativa hemp-based products with useful properties for human health in the cardiovascular, dermatological, allergological and gynecological fields. Owner of seven patents, and of several product lines registered with the Ministry of Health, Freia Farmaceutici aims to contribute to the progress of medicine by responding to the needs of doc-tors and patients and ensuring ethical behavior in research and development activities, production and communication.
About Great Product Ventures, Inc.
Great Product Ventures, Inc. (GPV) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to commercialize and fund in North America. Great Product has assembled a team that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in life sciences, medical technology and devices, renewable energy, retail products, and smart
