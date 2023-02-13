Great Product Signs Strategic Relationship with the World’s Largest Provider of Life Sciences Regulatory Services.
Great Product now offers US & EU Regulatory, Clinical and Quality Services for the life sciences industry to propel EU Companies growth in the US.
We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients the expertise and support to achieve successful outcomes with US & EU regulatory affairs through the entire product lifecycle for drug & medical devices”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Product Ventures, Inc. the leading U.S. venture development firm with a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America, proudly announces a Strategic Partnership with the world's largest provider of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device services to inspire the future of science to deliver the technologies, medicines, and therapies to improve patient health and safety. These services are immediately available in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific.
— Jonathan Ramaci, CEO, Great Product Ventures, Inc.
Great Product's aim is to help our clients business succeed by working to streamline the regulatory process. This relationship provides experienced regulatory consulting and FDA compliance teams with an unparalleled breadth and depth of knowledge pertaining to the FDA and EMA regulatory frameworks in order to help our partner companies succeed along the product, regulatory and commercialization paths.
Whether our partner companies are in the area of pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, telemedicine, air sanitization or the food related field, US Food and Drug Administration approval is the gatekeeper of commercialization in North America. By partnering with a global firm with over 30 years experience in these areas, Great Product is now able to offer our partner companies a seamless and efficient additional service that solves one of the biggest issues with getting a product or service to market in the US. We can now offer the development of a complete strategy that will give our clients confidence in the forecast of key milestones, necessary documentation, overall effort, cost, and plan of action.
From early concept development through each clinical phase, product launch, and commercialization, Quality and Compliance Consultants partner with clients around the world to help ensure regulatory expectations are met, business goals are achieved, and patient health and safety is assured and improved. This is accomplished with an unwavering focus on delivering the highest quality services through a diverse team of qualified subject matter experts. Having working experiences from large international corporations to small research companies as well as authorities such as FDA, EMA, MHRA, and national competent authorities, these experts drive operational excellence, and provide a sincere commitment to providing high-quality services. The ability to be nimble coupled with a passion for excellence ensures these services exceed clients’ expectations.
The final regulatory strategy for your product will balance risk, speed to approval, and cost to provide you with a description of the most appropriate regulatory path and explain why this path is the rational choice.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients the expertise and support to achieve successful outcomes with US & EU regulatory affairs through the entire product lifecycle for medical devices, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, air sanitization or the food related products.", said Jonathan Ramaci, CEO of Great Product Ventures. Ramaci continued to say, "Regulatory Strategy, Process and Approval has historically been a huge unknown from a requirements, timing and cost perspective. We have now solved these issues and can provide our partner companies with a clear path through regulatory approval to revenue.".
About Great Product Ventures, Inc.
Great Product Ventures, Inc. (GPV) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to commercialize and fund in North America. Great Product has assembled a team that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in medical technology and devices, renewable energy, retail products, and smart mobility. The Company focuses on commercialization through its supporting expertise in funding, intellectual property, FDA regulations, finance, marketing and government relations. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
