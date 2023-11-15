Roost announces Relationship with USAA, Offering Home Security with Multi-Peril Protection & Premium Discount to Members

Roost Security360 Solution

USAA is proud to work with Roost to offer our members an advanced and affordable home security system... with Roost, we’re making the connected home a safer and smarter place.” — Ryan Rist, AVP of Innovation at USAA

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roost, the industry leader in property telematics, is excited to announce a new relationship with one of the most respected U.S. insurers, USAA. This collaboration heralds a new era of comprehensive home security solutions for USAA members, which is comprised of the military community and their families, combining Roost's cutting edge home security and water leak/freeze solution with the company’s unwavering commitment to member service and safety.

USAA is offering the complete Roost Security360 Solution with 24/7 professional monitoring to its more than 13 million members across the nation. The solution addresses top causes of loss facing homeowners today: theft, water and fire. This innovative, nine-piece system offers a holistic approach to home security, ensuring that members receive protection for their homes even when they are away.

Roost Security360 and USAA will provide access to a professionally monitored home security system with a homeowners insurance premium discount. This new offering ensures peace of mind and safeguard of member’s homes and loved ones. The system includes a proactive water leak detection solution, which may provide cost savings while mitigating the inconveniences and disruptions associated with filing an insurance claim.

“USAA is proud to work with Roost to offer our members an advanced and affordable home security system like Roost Security360 Solution,” said Ryan Rist, AVP of Innovation at USAA. “By encouraging the use of smart home devices, we’re not just insuring homes, we’re helping to prevent losses. Our mission has always been to serve those who serve, and together with Roost, we’re making the connected home a safer and smarter place.”

The impact of Roost’s water leak detection and mitigation solution was validated through a multi-year actuarial study in partnership with Willis Towers Watson. USAA, along with five other carriers, was a participant in this innovative, industry-leading study. Offering this solution to their members demonstrates USAA’s unwavering commitment to innovation in its relentless focus on the well-being of its members.

"USAA has set the standard for connected home programs in the United States, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to offer the Roost home security solution," said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and Co-Founder. "This partnership will empower USAA members with the latest in home security technology, providing peace of mind and financial benefits simultaneously."

This collaboration between Roost and USAA marks a significant milestone in the home security industry, bringing a comprehensive and unparalleled offer to the market giving USAA members a wide array of options to enhance their home security.

For more information on the Roost Security360 Solution and USAA Insurance's Connected Home program, please visit getroost.com/usaa.

About Roost:

Roost is the industry leader in Property Telematics, dedicated to transforming the way homes and businesses are protected and insured. Their innovative solutions leverage advanced technology and data to provide proactive and personalized property protection, enhancing safety and peace of mind for property owners and providing rich data to insurers. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis.

About USAA:

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Media Contact:

Rachael Henry

Director of Marketing, Roost

rachael@roostlabs.com

(408)458-6209

USAA Media Relations

External_Communications@usaa.com

210-498-0940