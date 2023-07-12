Roost® and Desjardins Insurance Bring Security360 Professionally Monitored Home Security Solution to Canada

Security360 Solution

This longtime partnership with Desjardins reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to provide comprehensive protection to policyholders and added value to insurers.” — Roel Peeters, Co-Founder and CEO Roost

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roost, the leader in Property Telematics for the Insurance Industry, is proud to announce today its selection as the solution provider powering Desjardins Insurance’s Alert program available throughout Canada.

The Roost Security360 solution is an innovative white-labeled professionally monitored home security solution that allows Desjardins to seamlessly bundle home insurance with a branded telematics solution.

Security360 offers proactive early detection of water leaks, freeze events, and power outages, in addition to smoke alarm sound detection. To further enhance security, the solution includes window/door sensors, motion sensors, and a keypad to alert to potential theft and burglary. This all-in-one DIY solution is simple to install and provides 24/7 professional monitoring and dispatch, ensuring maximum safety for homeowners.

One of the significant benefits of this partnership with Desjardins Insurance is the integration of the Roost Security360 solution into their user-friendly mobile app. This allows policyholders to conveniently access and control their home security system with real-time alerts through a single app, streamlining the user experience.

“This longtime partnership with Desjardins Insurance reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to provide comprehensive protection to policyholders and added value to insurers. We are immensely proud to deliver this advanced home security solution to the Canadian market,” said Roel Peeters, CEO and Co-Founder of Roost.

“By offering the Roost Security360 solution to our policyholders, Desjardins Insurance is providing a comprehensive and innovative solution that goes beyond traditional home insurance coverage. This not only enhances peace of mind for homeowners and helps prevent claims but also increases the overall value we deliver to our clients,” said Jocelyn Laflamme, Vice President Strategy, Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence, Desjardins Insurance.

For more information on Roost and their Security360 solution, please visit getroost.com.

About Roost:

Roost is the industry leader in Property Telematics, dedicated to transforming the way homes and businesses are protected and insured. Their innovative solutions leverage advanced technology and data to provide proactive and personalized property protection, enhancing safety and peace of mind for property owners and providing rich data to insurers. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $398.6 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.