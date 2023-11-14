Usercare Joins PowerDMARC as MSSP Partner in Kenya
PowerDMARC announces MSSP partnership with Usercare to expand their domain security and email authentication services in Kenya.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading domain and email security SaaS platform recently announced their MSSP partnership agreement with Usercare, a dedicated provider of ICT solutions to address critical challenges in communication. The partnership represents a potential for increased email authentication and DMARC adoption in Kenya, helping organizations in the country gain access to an array of innovative email and domain security solutions.
A recent research conducted by Kaspersky indicates that phishing attacks have surged by a whopping 87% in Kenya in Q1 of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. This unexpected increase, along with the limited adoption rates of email and domain security best practices in organizations in Kenya has created an immediate need for a technological renaissance.
"We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with PowerDMARC, a global leader in email security. At Usercare, we have been dedicated to providing cutting-edge ICT solutions to address critical challenges in communication since 2012. This partnership represents a powerful synergy between our expertise and PowerDMARC's advanced cloud-based email security software. Together, we will empower businesses and our clients in Kenya to safeguard their emails from spam, spoofing, phishing, and other online threats, ensuring enhanced security and peace of mind for our clients.
Thank you to PowerDMARC for choosing Usercare as their partner in Kenya. We look forward to a successful journey together, setting new standards in email security and providing unparalleled services to our valued customers." said Kevin Obura, Business Development Manager of Usercare.
“ We are excited to bring Usercare on board as our MSSP partner, as we look forward to extending our service offerings to organizations in Kenya. We truly believe that our groundbreaking technology, paired with Usercare’s unparalleled industry expertise and experience, will take this partnership to new heights. With support from Usercare, and our advanced DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS hosted services, organizations in Kenya will have the ability to safeguard emails and domain names from cyber criminals, promoting a secure exchange of information, “ said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.
About Usercare
With 10 years of experience and expertise, Usercare has evolved into an IT company focusing on Information and Communication Technology solutions that solve critical challenges, improve organizations and customer productivity, and most importantly, guarantee safety. Usercare ensures that leading organizations are successful at finding the best IT firm for their business needs. https://user-care.com/
Media Contact
7th Northern Wing, Kenrail Towers Ringroad Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya
Email: info@user-care.com
Phone: +254 (0) 710 883 625
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 60 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 600+ global MSP Partners.
PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.
Ahona Rudra
PowerDMARC
+1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
