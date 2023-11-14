Meredith Corning is one of The 50 Most Influential Wedding Professionals for 2023

Meredith Corning with Meredith Events and Meredith Corning PR. Photo by @layersphoto. Certificate for Meredith Corning, one of The 50 Most Influential Wedding Professionals for 2023 by Eventex.

Meredith Corning, founder of Meredith Events and Meredith Corning PR, is named one of The 50 Most Influential Wedding Professionals for 2023 by Eventex.

After spending over a decade as a wedding planner, I am proud to now offer PR and event services for other wedding professionals who place their trust in my expertise every day.” — Meredith Corning

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventex has officially announced The 50 Most Influential Wedding Professionals for 2023 and we are pleased to share that Meredith Events’ Meredith Corning is featured on the list. The index recognizes outstanding professionals who have left a mark on this particular events industry area with their creativity, vision, and capacity for innovation.

“I am honored to be recognized as one of The 50 Most Influential Wedding Professionals for 2023 by Eventex,” says Meredith Corning, founder of Meredith Events and Meredith Corning PR. “After spending over a decade as a wedding planner, I am proud to now offer PR and event services for other wedding professionals who place their trust in my expertise every day. My team has such a passion for the wedding industry as a whole and our comprehensive background makes us the go-to resource in experiential event management for our valued wedding vendor PR clients.”

“This Eventex index shines a light on the most deserving individuals whose creativity, innovation, and achievements keep inspiring and raising the bar, both in their field and for the rest of the industry. These remarkable professionals deserve recognition and we are honored to facilitate this process. Congratulations to everyone included in the list!” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

The list is decided entirely by public vote, where the events community first gets to nominate and then vote for those they believe have had the most notable impact on the industry. This year, a total of 830 professionals from 56 countries were honored with an Eventex index nomination, while 21,787 votes were cast to determine the results. Those with the most votes in their respective industry area made the top 50 list, with their names published in alphabetical order.

To see the full list: https://eventex.co/people2023

Founded in 2009, Eventex Awards has become the most recognizable symbol of excellence in the world of events and experience marketing. The competition gives big and small companies alike the opportunity to showcase their outstanding work and get universal events industry recognition.

About: Meredith Corning is a highly skilled and accomplished professional in the field of public relations and event planning. As the founder and CEO of Meredith Corning PR and Meredith Events, she has earned a stellar reputation for her expertise, creativity, and dedication to delivering exceptional results.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Meredith has successfully spearheaded numerous public relations campaigns, offering strategic guidance and tactical implementation to help businesses and individuals effectively communicate their messages. Her strong media relations skills, combined with her ability to craft compelling narratives, have resulted in extensive press coverage and heightened brand visibility for her clients.

In addition to her PR prowess, Meredith is an expert event planner known for her meticulous attention to detail and her knack for creating unforgettable experiences. From corporate galas and product launches to experiential events and fundraisers, she brings a unique blend of creativity, organizational mastery, and passion to every event she undertakes. Meredith's ability to transform a vision into a reality, while seamlessly managing logistics and ensuring client satisfaction, sets her apart in the industry.

She continues to stay ahead of industry trends through ongoing professional development and networking, always striving to provide her clients with the latest and most innovative solutions.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Meredith is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives, dedicating her time and resources to causes close to her heart. Her commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond her work, as she believes in giving back to the community and using her skills to contribute to the greater good.

With a genuine passion for her craft, Meredith Corning is a trusted and sought-after professional in the realms of public relations and event planning. As the driving force behind Meredith Corning PR and Meredith Events, she consistently exceeds expectations, leaving a lasting impression on clients and setting new standards of excellence in the industry.

