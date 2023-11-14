Submit Release
Explore the night on a guided hike at Busch Conservation Area Nov. 25

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Nature doesn’t go to sleep when the sun goes down.  The woods are still full of activity in the darkness as the night shift takes over.  The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to give hikers a chance to see how nature’s other half (of the day) lives.

Join MDC naturalists for a Night Hike on the Busch Hiking and Biking Trail this Saturday, Nov. 25 at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St.  Charles.  The hike will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m.  This event is free and open to ages 18 years and up.

This will be an evening exploration to give participants a feel for what goes on in nature during the night.  Hikers may hear coyotes howling, or maybe one of several owl species calling for their mates.  A deer may give off one of their eerie alarm calls.  The moon will be almost full and if the night is clear, it will cast pools of dappled moonglow through the trees.  Participants should still bring a small flashlight or headlamp and dress for the weather.  Good hiking shoes or boots are also recommended as parts of the trail are rocky and may be muddy.  

The Night Hike on the Busch Hiking and Biking Trail is a free activity, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZmL.  Hikers should plan on meeting at the Regional Office and then caravan to the Hiking/Biking trail for the hike.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.  For a downloadable map of the area and the Busch Hiking/Biking Trail, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvd.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

