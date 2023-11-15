The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee Narrows List to Top Five Finalists
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation has narrowed its 2023 season watch list to five of the nation’s top quarterbacks.
The Golden Arm Award Selection Committee selected the remaining nominees based on player performance on-and-off the field.
Candidates must be a top senior or upperclassman quarterback on schedule to graduate with their class.
After 10 weeks of play, the five finalists for the 2023 Golden Arm Award are:
• Jayden Daniels, LSU - Daniels has completed 195 of 273 passes for 3,164 yards (71% completion rate) throwing for 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
• J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – McCarthy has completed 163 of 214 passes for 2,194 yards (76% completion rate) throwing for 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
• Bo Nix, Oregon - Nix has completed 258 of 366 passes for 3,135 yards, (78% completion rate) throwing for 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
• Michael Penix Jr., Washington – Penix Jr. has completed 249 of 366 passes for 3,533 yards, (68% completion rate) throwing for 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
• Caleb Williams, USC - Williams has completed 235 of 346 passes for 3,249 yards (68% completion rate) throwing for 29 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.
For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.
Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and An Extraordinar Worldwide Chauffeured Services
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit http://www.hotwater.com/.
John Unitas
The Golden Arm Award Selection Committee selected the remaining nominees based on player performance on-and-off the field.
Candidates must be a top senior or upperclassman quarterback on schedule to graduate with their class.
After 10 weeks of play, the five finalists for the 2023 Golden Arm Award are:
• Jayden Daniels, LSU - Daniels has completed 195 of 273 passes for 3,164 yards (71% completion rate) throwing for 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
• J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – McCarthy has completed 163 of 214 passes for 2,194 yards (76% completion rate) throwing for 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
• Bo Nix, Oregon - Nix has completed 258 of 366 passes for 3,135 yards, (78% completion rate) throwing for 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
• Michael Penix Jr., Washington – Penix Jr. has completed 249 of 366 passes for 3,533 yards, (68% completion rate) throwing for 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
• Caleb Williams, USC - Williams has completed 235 of 346 passes for 3,249 yards (68% completion rate) throwing for 29 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.
For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.
Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and An Extraordinar Worldwide Chauffeured Services
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit http://www.hotwater.com/.
John Unitas
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation
+1 4104566785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube